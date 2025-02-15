Stephon Castle Most Looking Forward To Going Against Lakers’ LeBron James In NBA All-Star Game

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is getting set for his 21st NBA All-Star Game appearance. This year, he does so as a member of Shaq’s OGs, a collection of legendary veteran talent that includes Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Kyrie Irving and Damian Lillard, among others.

Their semifinal matchup in Sunday’s mini-tournament is against Candace’s Rising Stars, the winning team from Friday’s contest between some of the best young players in basketball. That team is led by San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle and Lakers rookie Dalton Knecht, along with Amen Thompson of the Houston Rockets and more. They are sure to put up a fight, but may be in awe of who they are up against.

Castle — who was named the MVP of the Rising Stars tournament — spoke afterwards about the matchup with Shaq’s OGs. He felt blessed to be able to face up against players who he grew up rooting for at the NBA All-Star Game, via the NBA:

“It’s going to be fun. I feel like our group of guys has been watching that team really our whole lives, so to be able to share the court with them now, it’s definitely fun.”

Specifically, he’s excited about the matchup with LeBron. Like many players nowadays, James was truly the superstar he grew up idolizing:

“I mean obviously I would say Bron. I mean, I’ve been a big fan of his for a long time now, so to be able to share All-Star Weekend with him is going to be cool.”

The Rising Stars champions getting a chance to play in the All-Star Game is an incredible wrinkle added to this year’s events. It led to competitive basketball being played on Friday night, and should ensure that at least one team is giving it their all on Sunday.

Perhaps Castle and his team’s energy will rub off on the 24 All-Stars playing on Sunday.

Dalton Knecht excited to play against LeBron James

Dalton Knecht was one of the other leaders on Friday night at the Rising Stars Game, and he’ll represent Candace Parker on Sunday at the All-Star Game. He gets a chance to face off against his teammate in LeBron James, and is excited about the prospect of doing so.

The festivities begin on Sunday, Feb. 16, at 5:00 p.m. PT on TNT with the Rising Stars and Shaq’s OGs facing at 6:10 p.m. PT in the second of two semifinal games.

