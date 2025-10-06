Stu Lantz Recovering From Medical Procedure; Hopes To Be Ready For Lakers Opening Night

The Los Angeles Lakers returned to the floor for their first preseason game this past Friday against the Phoenix Suns.

While it was a forgettable 101-83 loss, it’s hard to glean much as Luka Doncic, LeBron James and other key regulars were ruled out for the game. Still, head coach JJ Redick couldn’t have been happy with the lack of competitiveness and effort once Los Angeles found themselves trailing big.

Preseason is the time for players on the roster bubble to prove they’re deserving of a longer look from the team they’re signed with or another around the league. Preseason basketball also gives announcers a chance to get familiar with the rosters and back into their own rhythm on the microphone.

Unfortunately for the Lakers, long-time color analyst Stu Lantz missed their preseason games against the Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors due to a medical procedure and Mychal Thompson filled in his place, via Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

For those tuning into the Lakers opening preseason broadcasts: Stu Lantz is recovering from a medical procedure and will miss the PHX/GSW games. Mychal Thompson will fill in on TV this weekend with Mike Trudell alongside John Ireland on the radio. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) October 4, 2025

Stu’s recovery timetable is week to week as he readies himself for opening night of his 39th season as the Los Angeles Lakers’ color commentator. https://t.co/AcKXLHRgg1 — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) October 4, 2025

Lantz is considered week-to-week and on track to recover in time for the start of the 2025-26 season. This season will be Lantz’s 39th calling games for the Lakers, a franchise staple who has been around for all the ups and downs the past few decades.

Lantz had a modest playing career in the NBA, getting drafted in the third round of the 1968 NBA Draft by the San Diego Rockets. The guard spent his final three seasons with the Lakers before later becoming their color commentator in 1987.

Throughout his career doing color for Los Angeles, Lantz has been paired with legends like Chick Hearn and currently works with Bill Macdonald. Known for his wit, humor and love for the game, Lantz is synonymous with Lakers basketball so hopefully he recovers in time for the regular season.

Deandre Ayton wanted to show Lakers commitment to defense

Stu Lantz missed the call for Deandre Ayton’s first game with the purple and gold. Ayton only scored one point, but was a factor on defense in his limited minutes.

After the game, Ayton acknowledged he wanted to show the Lakers his commitment on the defensive end.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!