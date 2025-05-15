Suns’ Kevin Durant Wins 2024-25 PBWA Magic Johnson Award

The Professional Basketball Writers Association named Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant as the winner of the 2024-25 Magic Johnson Award.

The Magic Johnson Award honors the player that not only excels on the court but is cooperative and gracious with the media and fans.

This is the second time Durant has won the award, with the first time coming in the 2010-11 season. During the 2024-25 season, Durant averaged 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.2 assists but also found time to speak with the media in a kind and courteous manner.

“We’re really pleased to honor KD again,” said PBWA president Howard Beck. “Kevin has long been one of the NBA’s most thoughtful and accessible stars. He always makes time for reporters, whether for on-the-record interviews or just informal chit-chat, and he never shies away from any topic. He’s as eager to dive into the minutiae of a single play as he is to discuss broader issues facing the league. His passion for the game always comes through. Our members were also really appreciative of Kevin’s public advocacy for reopening locker rooms after the pandemic, recognizing how critical that access is for building trust and rapport between players and journalists.”

Johnson himself congratulated Durant on the reward while joking he wishes the star was on the Los Angeles Lakers, via his personal X account:

Congratulations to the 2-time Magic Johnson Award winner Kevin Durant. I’m so excited Kevin Durant won this award because is he always so gracious to the media and fans, I love his game, who he is as a man, and all the great community work that he’s doing in the DMV area with the… pic.twitter.com/QIwKQn4B6g — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) May 14, 2025

Durant has always been willing to speak his mind on a variety of topics, but when it comes to basketball he lights up and offers plenty of insight and perspective. Recently, Durant was joined by LeBron James and Stephen Curry for an interview where they discussed several subjects including leaving a legacy for the next generation. It’s clear he’s passionate about basketball and he’s a shining example of how players and the media can work together to push the game forward.

Kevin Durant gifts autographed jersey to Dalton Knecht

Lakers rookie Dalton Knecht is one of the numerous players in the league that grew up watching Kevin Durant and he named the Phoenix Suns star as his favorite player. Durant returned Knecht’s admiration with a kind gesture, gifting him an autographed jersey.

