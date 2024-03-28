The Best Ways to Buy Los Angeles Lakers Tickets

Purchasing tickets to see the Los Angeles Lakers, one of the most storied franchises in the NBA, is an exhilarating experience for any basketball fan. Securing your spot in the iconic Crypto.com Arena to witness the action live for the regular season or the high-stakes playoffs requires some know-how.

Here’s a quick guide on the best ways to buy Los Angeles Lakers regular season and playoff tickets.

1. Official NBA Ticketing Platforms

NBA.com and the Lakers’ Official Website are the first places to check for tickets. These platforms offer the most reliable way to purchase tickets because they come directly from the team. They often have various options, from standard seats to premium experiences. Due to the high demand and limited availability, these sites should be your primary ticket source during playoff season.

2. Season Tickets

Consider investing in season tickets if you’re a die-hard Lakers fan planning to attend multiple games. Though this requires a higher upfront cost, it guarantees your seat at every home game and gives you priority access to playoff tickets. The Lakers also offer membership programs such as exclusive event access and team merchandise discounts. These memberships can enhance your season-long experience and offer a deeper connection to the team. The team has a waitlist, so you should sign up as soon as possible if you’re interested.

3. Secondary Marketplaces

Platforms like Barry’s Ticket Service and Stubhub are popular options for finding tickets, mainly when primary sources are sold out. Tickets on these sites are sold by season ticket holders and other fans, often at a market-driven price. This means you might find a deal or pay above face value, depending on the game’s popularity and timing. When using these platforms, verify the seller’s credibility and look for guarantees to ensure your ticket’s authenticity.

4. Last-minute Deals

For those willing to take a risk, waiting until the last minute can sometimes lead to great deals. Ticket prices on secondary marketplaces can drop as sellers try to offload tickets close to the event date. Many apps and websites specialize in last-minute ticket sales and can be a good source for discounted seats. However, this approach is less reliable, especially for high-demand games and playoff matches.

5. Social Media and Fan Forums

Connecting with fellow Lakers fans through social media groups and forums can be a fruitful way to find tickets. Season ticket holders who can’t attend a game might sell their tickets at face value to other fans to ensure they don’t go to waste. Platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter can be good starting places. Always exercise caution and use secure payment methods when dealing with private sellers.

6. Group Sales and Promotions

The Lakers and third-party vendors sometimes offer group sales or promotional deals, including ticket discounts. These can be ideal for attending games with family or friends. Keep an eye on the Lakers’ official site and sign up for newsletters to stay informed about such opportunities.

7. Crypto.com Box Office

Though increasingly rare, buying tickets directly from the Crypto.com box office can sometimes yield tickets at face value, avoiding the markup seen on secondary markets. This method requires you to be physically present, which may not be feasible for everyone, but it can be a reliable way to purchase tickets directly from the source.

Tips for Buying Lakers Tickets

Plan Ahead: For regular season and playoff games, begin your search as soon as tickets go on sale. The earlier you look, the better your chances of finding a good seat at a reasonable price.

Set Alerts and Subscribe: Many ticket platforms offer alert systems that notify you when tickets for specific games become available. Use these tools to stay ahead in the search.

Always Verify Authenticity: Always ensure the tickets you purchase are authentic. Buy from reputable sources and be wary of deals that seem too good to be true.

Plan for the Playoffs: Playoff tickets are in high demand. If the Lakers are having a solid season, plan your playoff ticket strategy well in advance.

Whether you’re catching a regular season game or experiencing the intensity of the playoffs, seeing the Lakers live is an unforgettable experience. By following these strategies, you can secure your spot in the Crypto.com Arena to support one of the most exciting teams in the NBA.