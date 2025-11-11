The Los Angeles Lakers Remain Hot as they Continue to Find Ways to Win Games

The Los Angeles Lakers continued their strong start to the 2025–26 NBA season on Monday night with a 121-111 victory over the Charlotte Hornets, improving to 8-3 and moving into fourth place in the Western Conference. It marks another confident early-season statement for a Lakers team balancing star power, depth, and high expectations.

As attention grows around both their on-court chemistry and their postseason potential, the conversation around the Lakers also ties into a broader landscape surrounding sports betting.

Oddsmakers have taken notice. The Lakers have risen into the top five favorites to win the 2026 NBA Championship, with most sportsbooks now listing them in the +750 to +850 range. That marks a notable improvement from preseason projections, when they opened closer to +1100 amid uncertainty about health and roster cohesion. Their surge in early betting momentum reflects growing confidence in head coach JJ Redick’s system, as well as the dominant opening performances from Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves.

Lakers Rolling on Both Ends

The win in Charlotte featured a balanced effort. Dončić led the way with 36 points, 12 assists, and nine rebounds, pushing his season averages to 35.9 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 9.2 assists. He continues to play at an MVP-caliber level, operating as both initiator and closer in Redick’s offense. Reaves returned from a three-game absence and delivered 28 points with six assists, blending seamlessly back into the lineup.

The Lakers’ offense looks sharp when both guards share the floor. In the four games they’ve started together this season, Los Angeles is 3-1, averaging nearly 122 points per game. Their only loss in that stretch came on opening night against the Golden State Warriors.

Reaves’ presence provides important secondary playmaking, allowing Dončić to operate off the ball and attack in motion. That dynamic keeps defenses off balance and opens scoring lanes for Deandre Ayton and Rui Hachimura, who thrive on interior touches created by dribble penetration.

Finding Balance Without LeBron

The Lakers’ early success is even more encouraging, given that they’ve achieved it without LeBron James, who remains sidelined with a right sciatic nerve injury. The four-time champion hasn’t yet made his season debut after being ruled out since early October. The team has stayed cautious with his recovery timeline, emphasizing long-term health over early-season urgency.

James was reevaluated earlier this month but did not travel with the team for its current road trip. Redick said the team will provide another status update following their return to Los Angeles later this week. The veteran forward is entering his 23rd season and coming off an All-NBA Second Team campaign, during which he averaged 24.4 points, 8.2 assists, and 7.8 rebounds across 70 games.

Players and coaches alike have praised the team’s ability to maintain its energy and execution despite the absence of its longtime leader. “We’ve built trust in the system and in each other,” Redick said after Monday’s win. “Guys are communicating, rotating, and sharing the ball. That’s what wins road games.”

Improvement Under JJ Redick

Redick’s first full season as head coach has shown tangible development on both ends of the court. The Lakers play faster, defend more actively, and share the ball more effectively than in past years. Their assist-to-turnover ratio has ranked among the league’s top five through the season’s first three weeks.

One of Redick’s early successes has been balancing rotation minutes to preserve energy for the team’s stars while keeping role players involved. Jaxson Hayes, Hachimura, and Nick Smith Jr. have all delivered strong performances when called upon. Hayes’ rim protection and switchability have anchored second units, while Smith’s bench scoring has been a stabilizing factor in several early wins.

Depth and Chemistry Fuel Rising Expectations

The Lakers’ depth continues to stand out as a difference-maker. In the victory over Charlotte, Los Angeles outscored the Hornets’ reserves 41-23. That production has given the coaching staff flexibility despite injuries to rotation players. As of Tuesday morning, the Lakers rank third in the NBA in bench points per game and fourth in rebounding margin.

As the calendar nears mid-November, Los Angeles faces a demanding stretch with upcoming matchups against the Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks, and defending champion Boston Celtics. Each contest will test their evolving chemistry and defensive endurance.

The team’s performance has not gone unnoticed by analysts and betting markets. The Lakers’ consistent execution has made them an early-season favorite to remain in the top tier of the Western Conference alongside Denver, Minnesota, and Oklahoma City. With James expected back before the end of November, the depth and structure Redick has established could make Los Angeles one of the league’s most complete teams by midseason.

Looking Ahead

For now, the focus rests on maintaining rhythm and keeping key contributors healthy. Dončić and Reaves have quickly formed one of the league’s best backcourt duos, combining scoring prowess with versatility. Ayton, who posted another double-double in Monday’s win, has adapted well to Redick’s pace-and-space system, showing improved timing and positioning in pick-and-roll sets.

Los Angeles has won six of its last seven games and carries momentum into the second half of its five-game road swing. The Lakers’ 8-3 record reflects not just raw talent but improved balance and chemistry—key traits for any team with championship aspirations.