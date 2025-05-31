The Los Angeles Lakers’ Three Greatest Rivals Since Moving to Los Angeles

Since their move to Los Angeles in 1960, the Lakers have become a basketball dynasty and a magnet for some of the NBA’s fiercest rivalries. These rivalries have shaped the league’s history, driven countless storylines, and fueled the passions of fans and sports betting platforms alike, as each matchup brings unpredictable drama and high stakes. While many teams have challenged the Lakers’ dominance, three franchises stand out as the Lakers’ most significant rivals: the Boston Celtics, the Los Angeles Clippers, and the Golden State Warriors. Each rivalry is defined by a unique history, memorable encounters, and telling statistics that underline their intensity.

The Boston Celtics: Basketball’s Defining Rivalry

No rivalry in NBA history matches the magnitude of the Lakers and Celtics. This feud is the league’s most iconic, spanning decades and multiple eras, and has repeatedly been the stage for the sport’s greatest moments. The rivalry was born in the 1960s, when Bill Russell’s Celtics routinely denied Jerry West and Elgin Baylor’s Lakers championship glory. The Celtics and Lakers have met in the NBA Finals a record 12 times, with Boston winning nine of those meetings, though the Lakers have enjoyed more recent success. The Lakers have the most finals appearances (32), but the Celtics have more championships (18).

The 1980s saw the rivalry reach new heights as Magic Johnson and Larry Bird became the faces of their respective franchises and the league. Their battles in the 1984, 1985, and 1987 Finals drew massive viewership and elevated the NBA’s global profile. In 1984, Boston edged out Los Angeles in seven games, but the Lakers responded with victories in 1985 and 1987, including Magic’s iconic “junior sky hook” in Game 4 of the 1987 Finals.

The rivalry was reignited in the late 2000s, when Kobe Bryant’s Lakers faced Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, and Ray Allen’s Celtics. Boston triumphed in 2008, but the Lakers claimed revenge in a dramatic seven-game series in 2010. These Finals matchups have often been close and fiercely contested, with the 2010 series decided by just four points in Game 7.

The head-to-head numbers reflect the rivalry’s intensity and Boston’s historical edge. The Celtics hold a significant advantage in all-time meetings with the Lakers, including regular-season and playoff games. In the 2024-25 season, both teams remained among the league’s elite, with Boston finishing with over 60 wins and the Lakers securing 50 victories. Their two matchups that season were split: Boston won one behind a 40-point performance from their star forward, while the Lakers took the other, led by Anthony Davis’s 24 points. The rivalry continues to be a showcase for the league’s brightest stars, with LeBron James and Jayson Tatum leading their teams in points, rebounds, and assists during these matchups.

The Los Angeles Clippers: The “Hallway Series” Turns Fierce

For decades, the Lakers’ crosstown rivalry with the Clippers was dismissed as one-sided. The Lakers dominated the series for years, while the Clippers struggled to find relevance. However, the dynamic shifted dramatically in the 2010s, fueled by blockbuster trades, playoff aspirations, and the Clippers’ rise as a legitimate contender. The rivalry, known as the “Hallway Series” due to both teams sharing the same home arena, has become one of the NBA’s most compelling matchups.

The rivalry intensified after a failed trade that would have sent a superstar point guard to the Lakers, only for him to land with the Clippers instead. This move, combined with the arrival of stars like Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan, helped the Clippers become a force in the Western Conference. The Lakers, meanwhile, rebuilt around LeBron James and Anthony Davis, setting the stage for high-stakes showdowns.

Statistically, the Lakers hold a significant advantage over the Clippers since the latter moved to Los Angeles in the 1980s. Yet, recent seasons have seen the Clippers close the gap, including an 11-game winning streak over the Lakers that was finally snapped in the 2023-24 season. In their first meeting that year, the Lakers prevailed in overtime, with LeBron James scoring 35 points and surpassing a significant milestone for 30-point games after turning 35. Their final regular-season clash as co-tenants of Crypto.com Arena was equally dramatic: the Lakers erased a 21-point deficit to win, led by LeBron’s 19-point fourth-quarter outburst.

Despite never meeting in the playoffs, the rivalry’s intensity is amplified by city pride, star power, and the constant battle for Los Angeles supremacy. The Clippers’ recent competitiveness has made every matchup a must-watch, with both teams now perennial playoff threats.

The Golden State Warriors: A Modern Power Struggle

While the Lakers’ rivalries with the Celtics and Clippers are rooted in history and geography, their battles with the Golden State Warriors have defined the modern NBA era. The Warriors’ rise to prominence in the mid-2010s, led by Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, created a new Western Conference power structure and set up numerous high-stakes clashes with the Lakers.

The rivalry has been particularly heated recently, as both teams have featured superstar talent and championship ambitions. Since early 2020, the Lakers and Warriors have faced off frequently in the regular season, with the Lakers holding a slight edge. These games have been closely contested, with the Lakers averaging slightly more points per game and holding a slim differential over the Warriors. The Lakers have won three in their last four meetings, underscoring their recent edge in the matchup.

These regular-season battles have often featured explosive scoring performances and dramatic finishes. For example, in the 2024-25 season, the Lakers defeated the Warriors twice, while the Warriors claimed one victory in another meeting. The presence of stars like LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Stephen Curry ensures that each contest showcases elite talent and high basketball IQ.

The rivalry reached new heights in the 2021 Play-In Tournament, where the Lakers edged the Warriors on a clutch three-pointer by LeBron James, securing a playoff spot and adding another memorable chapter to their ongoing feud. With both franchises committed to contending for titles, the Lakers-Warriors rivalry is poised to remain one of the league’s most exciting storylines for years.