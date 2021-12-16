This Day In Lakers History: Pau Gasol Posts 20-20 Game In Overtime Win Against Bucks
Top-20 Greatest Lakers Of All-time: No. 15, Pau Gasol
Andrew Richardson-USA TODAY Sports
Up next
Author

The Los Angeles Lakers entered the 2009-10 NBA season with aspirations to repeat as NBA Champions. They jumped out to an excellent 19-4 start and entered play on Dec. 16, 2009, just one game behind the Boston Celtics for the best overall record in the league.

Winners in 12 of their previous 13 contests, the Lakers looked to keep it rolling at Bradley Center in a Western Conference matchup against the 11-11 Milwaukee Bucks.

After a tightly-contested, back-and-forth affair in the first half, Los Angeles entered halftime trailing by two points. That’s when big man Pau Gasol set the tone offensively for the Lakers.

He’d scored 13 points in the first half, and added 13 more points over the remainder of the game. The Lakers and Bucks traded blows and found themselves tied at 95 at the end of regulation.

Kobe Bryant missed a game-winning shot but redeemed himself in overtime with a buzzer-beating clincher. Los Angeles ultimately pulled away and squeaked out a one-point victory to tab their 20th win of the season.

Gasol finished the contest with 26 points and a career-high 22 rebounds — three of them on the offensive end. He additionally tallied four assists, four blocks and a steal, as the seven-footer logged nearly 49 minutes on the court.

The Lakers received double-digit scoring contributions from a trio of players. Joining Bryant’s game-high 39 points and Gasol’s total of 26 was Metta World Peace, who added 10 of his own in roughly 41 minutes on the floor.

Leading the way for Milwaukee was Ersan Ilyasova, who led the starting five with a 24-point showing. Current Lakers big man Andrew Bogut also put up a double-double for the Bucks behind 16 points and 12 rebounds.

Bucks’ six-man Michael Redd led the team with 25 points in 36 minutes, but it was to no avail as the Lakers picked up a much-needed win to gain ground on the rival Celtics in the standings.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!

You May Also Like
#1. Magic Johnson

This Day In Lakers History: Magic Johnson Tallies 21 Points And 19 Assists In Blowout Win Over Suns

Coming off a second NBA championship under head coach Pat Riley, the Los Angeles Lakers began the 1985-86…

This Day In Lakers History: Elgin Baylor Earns First All-Star Game Co-MVP

The Lakers franchise embedded their roots into the city of Los Angeles the day they left Minnesota, creating a fantastic…

This Day In Lakers History: Pau Gasol Scores 23 Points In Game 7 Win Against Nuggets

After flaming out against the Dallas Mavericks in the second round of the 2011 NBA Playoffs, the Los Angeles Lakers…
#9. George Mikan

This Day In Lakers History: George Mikan Sets Playoff Record For Points Scored

Throughout the history of the NBA, few teams have been able to separate themselves from the rest of the pack to…