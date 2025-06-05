Thunder, Pacers Set for NBA Finals Showdown as Odds Recall Lakers’ Past Dominance

The NBA Finals tip off later today with a matchup few anticipated: the Oklahoma City Thunder, led by a dynamic young core, take on the resilient Indiana Pacers, who went 12-4 as they cut through the Eastern Conference. Oddsmakers have installed the Thunder as overwhelming favorites, a scenario that sparks memories for Los Angeles Lakers fans of their team’s championship runs in 2008, 2010, and 2020.

Thunder Heavily Favored in 2025 NBA Finals

Online sportsbooks nationwide list Oklahoma City as one of the most dominant Finals favorites in recent years. The Thunder enter the series at -700 to win the championship, meaning bettors must risk $700 to win $100 on Oklahoma City. The Pacers, meanwhile, sit at +500, highlighting the underdog status that has defined their playoff journey.

Oklahoma City’s dominance is reflected in their 68-14 regular season record and an imposing playoff run, losing just four games en route to the Finals. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been a standout, averaging over 30 points per game in the postseason. At the same time, the team’s defense is ranked number one in the playoffs, allowing just 104.7 points per game, while leading in steals and blocked shots. On the other hand, Indiana has thrived as a giant-slayer, knocking off the Eastern Conference top seed, the Cleveland Cavaliers, in just five games, and the third-seeded New York Knicks in six.

The opening game lines further illustrate the disparity, with the Thunder favored by 9.5 points—the second-largest Game 1 spread in the past 35 years. Some online sportsbooks give the Thunder an implied probability of over 80% to win the series, with odds as high as -750 in some markets.

Expert Predictions and Public Betting Trends

A consensus is forming among NBA analysts and betting experts, who are nearly unanimous in their NBA finals picks and predictions for the Thunder. Most experts project Oklahoma City to close out the series in five or six games, citing their depth, defensive intensity, and home-court advantage. Indiana’s ability to overcome adversity is acknowledged, but few believe it will be enough to dethrone the NBA’s top seed and Western Conference champions.

Despite the expert consensus, public betting tells a different story. While most of the bet volume is backing the Thunder, most individual bets are being placed on the Pacers, drawn by the long odds and the potential for a massive payout. This classic underdog appeal fuels activity at every major online sportsbook, including Stake.com, with various options, including moneyline, point spreads, and player props.

Lakers’ Finals Odds: A Historical Comparison

For Lakers fans, the current betting landscape is reminiscent of the franchise’s history as a Finals favorite. In 2020, when the Lakers faced the Miami Heat in the Orlando bubble, they opened as heavy favorites at around -365 to -450. As the series progressed and the Lakers built a commanding lead, their odds soared to -9000, reflecting near-certain victory.

The 2010 Finals, a storied rematch with the Boston Celtics, saw the Lakers favored at -180 to -190. That series was much more evenly matched, culminating in a dramatic Game 7 victory for Los Angeles. The odds reflected the respect given to both teams, in contrast to the lopsided numbers this year.

In 2008, the Lakers were again favorites against the Celtics, despite Boston’s league-best record. The Lakers’ odds hovered around 2-1, but the Celtics ultimately prevailed, a reminder that even firm favorites can be toppled on the NBA’s biggest stage.

Evolution of NBA Finals Betting

The rise of online betting has revolutionized how fans engage with the NBA Finals. Bettors can now easily bet on the NBA online, comparing odds and placing wagers from anywhere. The variety of options at each online sportsbook—from traditional bets to live in-game wagering and player props—has made the Finals more interactive than ever.

This year’s Finals are expected to draw record betting volume, as fans look to capitalize on the Thunder’s favorite status or back the Pacers’ underdog story. The convenience and competition among online sportsbooks have led to more favorable odds and promotions, enhancing the experience for everyone involved.

Lakers’ Legacy Remains Strong

While the Lakers are not competing for the title this year, their legacy as a Finals favorite remains a benchmark for the league. The odds they commanded in 2020, 2010, and 2008 reflected their on-court excellence and massive fan base, consistently driving betting action.

As the Thunder and Pacers battle for the championship, Lakers fans can look back on their own team’s history of Finals dominance and anticipate the next chapter. With the ability to bet on NBA online, every Finals series offers a new way to engage with the game, whether backing the favorite or chasing an underdog miracle.

For now, all eyes are on Oklahoma City and Indiana. Still, anticipation is already building in Los Angeles for the next Lakers run—and the next opportunity to see purple and gold as the favorites in June.