Topps Unveils First-Ever LeBron James Autographed Lakers Card

Ron Gutterman
3 Min Read
LeBron James, Lakers
Sep 29, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during media day at UCLA Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is entering a historic campaign for multiple reasons. First and foremost, this is his 23rd NBA season. Once he takes the floor for the first time, he’ll become the first player in league history to have played in that many seasons. It will also be his eighth season with the Lakers, the first time he’s played in eight straight seasons with the same team.

There is also a possibility that this is James’ final NBA season. He’s given no indication one way or another what he’s going to do, but he’ll be an unrestricted free agent in 2026, and it may be the perfect opportunity for him to walk away from the game at the height of his powers.

In the meantime, though, he is still a part of the Lakers’ short-term plans, one of the best players in basketball and easily the game’s most popular figure. So it makes perfect sense for now to be the time for Topps to unveil a one-of-a-kind card for LeBron and the Lakers:

A one-of-a-kind James Lakers autographed card is surely going to be among Topps’ hottest items, and may sell for a ridiculous amount. One of the league’s most marketable players wearing it’s most popular jersey was always a combination that was going to lead to immense merchandising opportunities.

It is a little surprising that it took over seven years for this to hit the market. As previously stated, LeBron is now firmly in his longest consecutive stint with one individual team, and surely cards like this were available sooner during James’ tenures with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat.

It will be exciting to see how much this card eventually sells for, showing the marketability James still has.

LeBron James targeting mid-November return

The Lakers will be without LeBron James to begin the season as it was recently announced he will miss the first Opening Night of his career due to sciatica on his right side.

Considering James is turning 41 later this year and entering his 23rd season, the organization isn’t going to rush him back from a nerve issue.

With that, LeBron is going to take a patient approach with his rehab and is targeting mid-November for his season debut.

