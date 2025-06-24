Tyrese Haliburton Quotes Kobe Bryant After Tearing Achilles

Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton suffered a devastating injury in Game 7 of the NBA Finals, going down in the first quarter after making three triples in a row against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Not only did the Pacers go on to lose the game, but Haliburton was later diagnosed with a torn Achilles and will likely miss all of next season as well.

It’s an awful break for the Pacers and Haliburton, who was a budding star this postseason leading his team to their first NBA Finals since 2000.

Haliburton underwent surgery on Monday and as he begins the long journey back, he is keeping the right perspective as he took to social media to quote Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant:

Man. Don’t know how to explain it other than shock. Words cannot express the pain of this letdown. The frustration is unfathomable. I’ve worked my whole life to get to this moment and this is how it ends? Makes no sense. Now that I’ve gotten surgery, I wish I could count the number of times people will tell me I’m going to “come back stronger”. What a cliche lol, this shit sucks. My foot feels like dead weight fam. But what’s hurting most I think is my mind. Feel like I’m rambling, but I know this is something I’ll look back on when I’m through this, as something I’m proud I fought through. It feels good to let this shit out without y’all seeing the kid ugly cry. At 25, I’ve already learned that God never gives us more than we can handle. I know I’ll come out on the other side of this a better man and a better player. And honestly, right now, torn Achilles and all, I don’t regret it. I’d do it again, and again after that, to fight for this city and my brothers. For the chance to do something special. Indy, I’m sorry. If any fan base doesn’t deserve this, it’s y’all. But together we are going to fight like hell to get back to this very spot, and get over this hurdle. I don’t doubt for a second that y’all have my back, and I hope you guys know that I have yours. I think Kobe said it best when in this same situation. “There are far greater issues/challenges in the world then a torn achilles. Stop feeling sorry for yourself, find the silver lining and get to work with the same belief, same drive and same conviction as ever.” And that’s exactly right. I will do everything in my power to get back right. My journey to get to where I am today wasn’t by happenstance, I’ve pushed myself every day to be great. And I will continue to do just that. The most important part of this all, is that I’m grateful. I’m grateful for every single experience that’s led me here. I’m grateful for all the love from the hoop world. I don’t “have to” go through this, I get to go through this. I’m grateful for the road that lies ahead. Watch how I come back from this. So, give me some time, I’ll dust myself off and get right back to being the best version of Tyrese Haliburton. -0 Proverbs 3:5-6 “Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways acknowledge Him, and He will make your paths straight.”

Bryant famously made two free throws after tearing his Achilles in 2013 and then gave the quote that Haliburton is using as motivation during his rehab.

While it will be a long journey back, Haliburton is only 25 so still has a bright future ahead with the Pacers, who will surely be motivated to get back to the NBA Finals and finish the job.

LeBron James reacts to Tyrese Haliburton injury

Current Lakers star LeBron James was among those to react to Tyrese Haliburton’s on social media, offering prayers for the Pacers star in his recovery.

