Video: Bulls’ Zach LaVine Reacts To Fan Asking About Potential Trade To Lakers

Dating back to the summer, it was apparent that the Los Angeles Lakers needed to make one or two trades to re-enter the championship conversation. One name linked to the Lakers was Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine.

While he doesn’t address their biggest needs, when a scorer of LaVine’s caliber is made available, it is worth exploring what it would take to acquire the former UCLA Bruin.

But, the issue is his contract as he is currently making $43 million this season, $45 million next year and a $48 million player option for 2026-27. Regardless, given Chicago’s state, LaVine could get traded whether it’s to the Lakers or elsewhere as soon as they find a suitor.

Fans are already asking the 29-year-old who he is going to be playing for next, mentioning the purple and gold, but he responded by expressing his love for Chicago, via DeeLovesSports:

I respect ✊🏾 Zach Lavine on how he handled these fans asking him about being Traded 💪🏾 #NBA pic.twitter.com/dbRgjQubzo — DeeLovesSports (@DeeLovesSports) November 27, 2024

LaVine has put together a strong start to the season by averaging 22 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists on 50.9% from the field and 43.8% from 3-point range. Given this production, it may be easier for teams to want to take a chance on him as his trade value is essentially non-existent.

While the star wants to stay in Chicago, that choice is not up to him as LaVine is entering his prime and the Bulls are beginning a rebuild. In reality, moving on makes sense for both parties, but it boils down to whether Chicago’s front office gets some sort of value in a deal.

If a trade were to happen between the Bulls and Lakers, L.A.’s offense would certainly go up another level. Should LeBron James or Anthony Davis miss time, LaVine is a proven scorer who can shoulder that load. He doesn’t help defensively and has his own health questions, however, which is why the Bulls haven’t yet been able to deal him.

LeBron James was ‘in support’ of trading for Dejounte Murray or Zach LaVine at trade deadline

Even going back to the trade deadline last season, the Lakers needed to make a move or two to solidify their chances for a playoff run. They opted not to part with their first-round picks though, standing pat.

At the time, reports indicated LeBron James was ‘in support’ of the Lakers trading for Dejounte Murray or Zach LaVine at the deadline, so if they revisit those talks for the latter it may make the star happy.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!