Warriors’ Draymond Green Calls Lakers ‘Dangerous’ Following Sale To Mark Walter

Mark Walter has been the talk of the sports world after he purchased a majority stake in the Los Angeles Lakers for a $10 billion valuation.

Walter is a proven winner as a team owner as evidenced by his track record with the Los Angeles Dodgers and he now has a chance to revitalize the Laker franchise in a similar fashion.

While the NBA has a pseudo hard cap at the second apron, Walter will still be able to spend money in other areas such as scouting, analytics, renovations and more.

Because of the new influx of cash, Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green believes the Lakers are an even bigger threat to the rest of the league, via The Draymond Green Show:

“When I look at this move with the Lakers selling for $10 billion to Mark Walter you know what I say? That makes the Lakers dangerous. The only thing stopping the Lakers was that Jeanie Buss and the Buss Family were one of the least wealthiest families as far as money goes. And so when that is the source of your income you’re going to run the team a little differently. You’re going to be more mindful. What this does is…the Lakers in 2020 only a couple teams made money that year. The Lakers made a bunch of money due to… the Lakers regional TV deal is insane. They get so much money from their regional TV deal that puts them in position to profit even when people couldn’t get in the stands. So now you got an owner with the deep pockets. He gonna say, ‘Well no, I don’t need that money. Take all of that money and put it back into the team and go get me this guy and go get me that guy. Let’s do whatever we want to do with this roster, we’ll pay the tax, we’ll do this.’ And so getting this new ownership group it makes the Lakers so dangerous because now not only are they one of the most recognizable franchises in the history of sports but now they got the pockets to match and act like that and that’s dangerous, man.”

As Green noted, Walter has no reason to spare any expense when it comes to managing the Lakers and it’ll be exciting to see how he improves the organization moving forward.

While the Buss family did an exceptional job building the organization into a global empire, the sale to Walter should only continue to move that forward.

Ownership sale to Mark Walter could lead to more synergy with Dodgers

Mark Walter has turned the Los Angeles Dodgers into the class of the MLB and his new majority ownership with the Lakers could lead to more synergy between the two organizations.

The Lakers and Dodgers have represented L.A. for decades and now will be run under the same management.

