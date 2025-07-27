Warriors’ Stephen Curry Recalls Trying To Trash Talk Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant was considered one of the fiercest competitors in NBA history, which is part of what made him special.

Through an illustrious 20-year career, Bryant had plenty of faceoffs against the league’s best defenders, which prompted animated reactions from the five-time champion. However, some players dared to match his competitive spirit, and that typically did not bode well.

One example of that was Golden State Warriors four-time champion Stephen Curry, as he recalled attempting to talk trash Bryant during his rookie season, via Complex:

“It was a game at home, at Oracle, and they were up by six or something like that down the stretch, and we started to do the foul game. And when he was going to the line, I just walked by him like, ‘Yo, you nervous?’ The look he gave me was one I have burned into my brain. Like, for one, I’m a rookie talking to him. But two, like am I nervous? What are you talking about? I lowkey like expected him to do like the Jordan thing and walk up there and shoot it blindfolded or close his eyes and then look at me. Like ‘Mutombo, this is for you.’ I think that’s what Jordan said. The look he gave me said it all: You just got here, relax… If he had missed, I would have been running home telling that story like I might’ve tricked out Kobe a little bit. But no, he didn’t let me have that one.”

Not many dared to test Bryant due to his dominance as a scorer, but props to Curry for trying it, especially as a rookie. Having that confidence as a scorer is what makes the greats so good, and Curry is on that level.

As Curry’s career progressed, he has played with the same level of confidence as Bryant, which has resulted in an immediate mutual respect between the two. Curry has also spent his career with one team, following in Kobe’s footsteps after playing 20 seasons with the Lakers.

