Watch: Deandre Ayton Excited About Lakers’ 10-4 Start

When Deandre Ayton signed with the Los Angeles Lakers, a lot of people questioned his fit with the organization as they are looking to get back into championship contention but he wore out his welcome with his first two teams.

So far though, Ayton has been a perfect fit for the Lakers and is playing some of the best basketball of his career. That was exemplified in the team’s blowout win over the Milwaukee Bucks to close out their road trip.

Despite the Lakers being in the second of a back-to-back and in the final night of a five-game road trip, they brought the energy from the jump and were able to improve to 10-4 on the season. Ayton was a big reason for that as he finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds on 9-of-13 shooting while also playing quality defense on Giannis Antetokounmpo.

It was an impressive win for the shorthanded Lakers, and after it, Ayton was asked how excited he is about the team’s start to the season. He tried to play it cool at first but couldn’t help expressing just how excited and happy he is, via Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

Another classic postgame interview session with Deandre Ayton. Typing his quotes won’t do it justice. Just watch. pic.twitter.com/wsPUZb46Ed — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) November 16, 2025

Ayton would also go on to discuss what was arguably the Lakers’ best win of the season, as seen on Spectrum SportsNet:

“Just finishing off strong, honestly. Today was a good challenge playing a playoff team and being in a playoff environment. Our process was just adjusting to the environment and just coming in here and playing Laker basketball. Getting back to our fundamentals and good habits and I think it was just being mentally focused. Both teams were coming off some big games, especially them, I think they came out of OT with a strong win. So this was a game where we really wanted it more. I think it was a good challenge for us because there was multiple times where we’ve seen teams on back-to-backs like Portland, OKC and now here. It’s like the third time, so it was a time where we had to accept that challenge and understand like yo, let’s come with our aggressiveness and put pressure on the rim and just play the right way and play together. So that’s what we did.”

The Lakers needed a center badly this offseason and decided to take a chance on Ayton. It’s still early in the season, but so far that move it working out well for both parties.

JJ Redick: Deandre Ayton is showing he’s winning basketball player

One person who has been impressed with Deandre Ayton’s play is JJ Redick as the Lakers head coach recently gave the center a shoutout for showing he can play winning basketball.

