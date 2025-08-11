When Lakers’ Full Regular Season Schedule Will Be Released

The schedule for the 2025-26 NBA season is already beginning to leak out with expected matchups for the biggest days of the season now known. Of course, the Los Angeles Lakers will be on the court most of those days, including Opening Night and Christmas Day.

The entire schedule is still unknown for now, but many are eagerly anticipating the full release to see exactly when some of the biggest matchups will take place across the league. And Lakers fans and the rest of the basketball world won’t have to wait much longer.

The NBA announced on social media that there will be a sneak peek for the 2025-26 regular season schedule taking place on Tuesday morning on the Today Show, with the entire schedule being released in full on Thursday, Aug. 14:

Tune in to @GMA and the @TODAYshow on Tuesday morning for a sneak peek at some of the signature @NBA games on ABC, ESPN, NBC and Peacock for the 2025-26 regular season. The complete season schedule will be announced on Thursday (Aug. 14). pic.twitter.com/jnC3WYzCsN — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) August 11, 2025

This season brings about the start of a new media rights deal for the NBA, notably with the league returning to NBC and the Peacock Network for the first time since 2002. The NBA was also able to keep the famous Inside the NBA studio show around despite Turner Sports not being part of this new rights deal, with the popular show moving to ESPN and starting this season.

Many big games have already been leaked with the Lakers hosting the Golden State Warriors on Opening Night, the second game of a double-header that will also feature the NBA Champion Oklahoma City Thunder celebrating Ring Night by hosting the Houston Rockets whom many view as their top contender in the Western Conference after acquiring Kevin Durant.

The Lakers will also be playing on Christmas Day, hosting the Rockets in a feature matchup pitting LeBron James against Durant, his longtime rival. The Thunder will also be participating on Christmas Day as they face the San Antonio Spurs and the Warriors will host the Dallas Mavericks, amongst the numerous contests taking place on the NBA’s marquee night.

Lakers first meeting with Mavericks to take place during NBA Cup

A team many expected the Lakers to take on either on Opening Night or Christmas Day was the Dallas Mavericks, considering the budding rivalry due to the Luka Doncic trade. But instead, the first meeting between the two teams is expected to take place in November during the NBA Cup.

