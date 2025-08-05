Which Big Men Are the Lakers Actually Pursuing? What Fans Need to Know

The Los Angeles Lakers are entering the 2025-26 NBA season with a clear agenda to strengthen their frontcourt, signaling urgency as the team embraces its win-now window. Despite falling in the first round of last season’s playoffs, the front office moved aggressively—both in free agency and on the trade market—to address recognized vulnerabilities at the center position. After securing All-Star Deandre Ayton on a two-year deal, the Lakers pursue another established big, ideally a floor-spacing veteran. Notably, 39-year-old Al Horford, a proven stretch five and recent NBA champion, continues to be linked to Los Angeles, though financial constraints and competition from other franchises could complicate a union.

The urgency surrounding these moves is amplified by roster needs and the team’s current odds of winning the NBA championship. Florida online sportsbooks list the Lakers at +1400 to +1700 to win the 2025-26 NBA title, placing them in the top tier of contenders—though behind teams like Oklahoma City, Denver, and Houston. There is internal and external momentum for the Lakers to maximize this window, as the team features superstars Luka Dončić and LeBron James—though the latter’s time as a centerpiece is nearing its conclusion.

Pursuing a Stretch Big: Al Horford and the Lakers’ Cap Dilemma

With Deandre Ayton now anchoring the middle, the Lakers’ search for depth continues. Al Horford is particularly appealing for his ability to stretch the floor (over 36% from three last season), switch defensively, and provide veteran leadership. There is mutual interest, and sources confirm that Los Angeles, Golden State, Milwaukee, and Atlanta remain in the mix. However, fitting Horford into the budget remains a hurdle. After recent signings, the Lakers are close to the hard cap, and accommodating Horford may require trimming the roster or negotiating a team-friendly contract. Horford’s family ties and possible retirement plans also introduce uncertainty to any potential agreement.

Trade Market Exploration: Nic Claxton, Robert Williams III, and Walker Kessler

Parallel to free agent pursuits, the Lakers’ front office—led by Rob Pelinka—has thoroughly canvassed the trade market. Three names consistently arise: Nic Claxton (Brooklyn Nets), Robert Williams III (Portland Trail Blazers), and Walker Kessler (Utah Jazz). All three fit the profile of athletic bigs with defensive upside and age profiles that could transition well into a post-LeBron era.

Nic Claxton has drawn serious interest, averaged 10 points, seven rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game last season while shooting 56% from the floor. His skill set aligns well with Luka Dončić’s pick-and-roll play and the Lakers’ need for athletic rim protection. However, Brooklyn’s leverage and the likely cost of a prized 2031 first-round pick make this pursuit uncertain.

Robert Williams III, known for elite shot-blocking and efficiency as a lob threat, is another focal point of trade talks. His injury history is a concern, but with Portland’s frontcourt now including Ayton and young standouts, a Williams deal may be more accessible than others.

Walker Kessler represents perhaps the most desirable blend of youth and production. He is a proven shot-blocker, cost-controlled, and would fit nicely alongside Dončić. Yet, Utah’s price—multiple first-round picks—remains prohibitive for Los Angeles, which is limited in draft capital after several win-now deals.

The Impact of Luka Dončić’s Extension and the Pressure to Win

A significant subplot to the Lakers’ aggressive roster construction is the recent three-year, $165 million contract extension signed by Luka Dončić, with a player option for 2028. This deal locks in one of the league’s most dynamic young superstars, but also introduces a future gait—Dončić could become an unrestricted free agent in 2028, just as he is entering his prime. There is every incentive for the Lakers to field a championship-caliber roster in the short term, both to capitalize on Dončić’s current deal and to retain him long term.

LeBron James, meanwhile, is expected to honor the final year of his contract and remains a vital part of the Lakers’ plans for 2025-26. Yet, most league insiders anticipate this could be his last season in purple and gold—if not the NBA entirely. With James gradually transitioning to a secondary role and Dončić now the face of the franchise, expectations are immense. Front office decisions reflect a franchise unwilling to quietly let its title window close.

Assessing the Lakers’ Offseason Strategy

The Lakers’ center search is emblematic of the franchise’s dual ambitions: compete immediately while managing long-term flexibility. They have addressed their biggest hole with Ayton, Pelinka’s top target during the offseason. However, they recognize the rotational need for another experienced big man, especially one who can space the floor. The Horford pursuit exemplifies their approach to free agency, while interest in Claxton, Williams, and Kessler shows a willingness to engage in creative trade scenarios despite limited draft assets.

A practical recognition of roster realities also informs this summer’s moves. The Lakers’ cap room is nearly exhausted, and trade chips are limited. Meanwhile, Luka Dončić’s prime and contract timeline demand that the franchise act swiftly and boldly to assemble a championship roster around him.

Looking Ahead

Whether the Lakers secure another high-level big—or settle for incremental additions—could go a long way toward shaping their immediate fortunes in a stacked Western Conference. Success this season hinges not only on the health and integration of new additions like Ayton, but also on the ability of the front office to maximize what’s left of LeBron James’ legendary run while positioning Dončić and the franchise for continued relevance in the years to come. The franchise faces pressure from all sides but remains firmly in the conversation as one of the NBA’s power brokers for 2025-26 and beyond.