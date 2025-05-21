Which Lakers Are Free Agents This Offseason?

The Los Angeles Lakers met a disappointing end to an incredibly promising 2024-25 season. After trading for Luka Doncic and securing the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference, they were bullied by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round, losing in five games.

In the series loss, L.A.’s roster construction weaknesses were heavily spotlighted. They lacked size, both in the traditional means lacking a center and on the perimeter with defensive-minded players. Jaxson Hayes was unable to replicate his regular season success and was completely ousted from the game plan. The Lakers came away from the series knowing that changed need to be made.

However, L.A. does not have many significant means to improve. In all likelihood, they will have no cap space and be a team above the first apron, meaning they won’t have a full mid-level exception or a bi-annual exception to use. So filling the roster may require L.A. keeping some of their own players from 2024-25.

Below are the Lakers’ own free agents and what keeping them might look like.

Lakers Free Agents

Jaxson Hayes

There was a time in the late part of the regular season that Hayes was playing well enough to make a case for being the long-term starter next to Doncic. That quickly faded in the playoffs, leaving the Lakers in a situation where they must land a starting-caliber center to have any chance of competing next season.

But the Lakers will still need a backup behind whoever that starter ends up being, and Hayes may be a perfect candidate to fill that role. Hayes will be entering his seventh NBA season, and is unlikely to yield anything above a veteran minimum on the open market. The Lakers have his early bird rights after two years with the team, meaning they can give him a slight raise above the minimum to ensure keeping him.

But his estimated minimum — about $3.1 million — should be enough. Hayes being back with the Lakers could make sense for both sides.

Markieff Morris

The Lakers re-acquired Morris — a key part of the 2020 NBA Championship team — in the Doncic trade. His veteran presence and relationship with both LeBron James and Doncic played a role in helping the young superstar adjust to his new team.

Morris is entering his 15th season and is not much of a factor on the court anymore. However, if the Lakers are looking for well-liked, tough veterans to fill the back-end of their roster, Morris could be a perfect fit.

His minimum contract is estimated at $3.6 million, and a return to L.A. feels very plausible.

Alex Len

The Lakers brought in Len midway through the season when the team desperately needed center depth. They were hoping that his 7-foot large frame would help provide the Lakers with some sort of rim protection against opposing centers.

Len, however, simply wasn’t able to keep up. He very rarely saw the floor, and struggled mightily when he did. He’ll be 32 and entering his 13th NBA season, but is unlikely to be back with the Lakers given that he was not playable during the 2024-25 season.

His minimum contract would be the same as Morris’, around $3.6 million.

Christian Koloko

Koloko made his return to the NBA this season after missing the entire 2023-24 campaign due to blood clots. The Lakers were quick to give Koloko a two-way contract when it became clear he would be considered healthy by the league’s medical board.

Koloko played in 37 games for the Lakers during the regular season, and was ineligible for the playoffs as L.A. did not convert him to a standard deal. He is another minimum contract candidate, and could return if the Lakers need to fill the back end of their roster with some extra depth in the paint. He is a restricted free agent, making his return to the Lakers slightly more likely, although they could renounce his rights if he gets a better offer elsewhere and L.A. choose to do him a solid.

His minimum contract comes in at an estimated $2.5 million, although Koloko could be a two-way candidate once again.

