Why Luka Doncic Is Excited About Teaming With Deandre Ayton On Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers’ goal in acquiring a center was for it to be one who would pair well with superstar guard Luka Doncic. While the guard can make anyone look good, he has usually worked best with an athletic, rim-running center and the team has found a great one in Deandre Ayton.

Ayton has all of the tools to thrive on the Lakers next to Doncic and LeBron James. He is big, strong and mobile for his size while possessing a solid offensive skillset around the basket and in the mid-range. He is also a great rebounder and decent enough defender when he wants to be. At his best, he has shown that he can deliver in that rim-running role at a very high level and that is what Luka envisions in L.A.

According to Dan Woike of The Athletic, Ayton’s track record and success in this role in the past is a main reason why Doncic is excited to team with the big man on the Lakers:

The proven success, Ayton’s role on that 2021 Suns team, is one of the reasons why Dončić is eager about teaming up, league sources told The Athletic. The two also share an agency, WME headed by Bill Duffy, and got ready for that 2018 draft in the same hotel room.

It isn’t hard to envision how Ayton fits in on this Lakers team. His role on that 2021 Phoenix Suns team that reached the NBA Finals was as a rim-runner, screen-setter and finisher who benefitted greatly from being teamed with Chris Paul and Devin Booker. He averaged 15.8 points and 11.8 rebounds in that year’s playoffs and really cemented himself as one of the best young bigs in the NBA.

In Dallas. Doncic paired excellently with Daniel Gafford and Derrick Lively II and even with the Lakers last season was able to bring out some great play from Jaxson Hayes. If Ayton truly embraces that role once again, Luka and LeBron can potentially bring out the best season in his career.

Lakers believe they have coaching staff to make Deandre Ayton signing work

The Deandre Ayton signing does come with a bit of risk as there were reports of bad attitude and less than stellar effort and motivation from the big man while in Portland. But internally, the Lakers aren’t too worried about that as they believe their coaching staff led by JJ Redick will be able to make this signing work.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!