Will JJ Redick Leave Dalton Knecht In Lakers Starting Lineup When Rui Hachimura Returns?

Dalton Knecht has been the biggest story for the Los Angeles Lakers the past week as the rookie has become one of its best scoring threats.

Even on a team featuring LeBron James and Anthony Davis, Knecht has found a way to stand out and forced head coach JJ Redick to play him more minutes. Knecht was touted as one of the best shooters in his draft class and he made a huge statement in the Lakers’ recent win against the Utah Jazz when he hit nine 3-pointers en route to career-high 37 points.

Knecht has been thrust into a bigger role because of injuries, with Rui Hachimura’s absence in particular opening the door for him. Hachimura has missed the last three games but is expected to return soon. With that being the case, Redick was asked if he will consider keeping Knecht in the starting lineup when Hachimura returns.

“Sure, there’s consideration,” Redick said before Thursday’s game against the Orlando Magic. “But there’s also consideration about what that does to the group. We’ve certainly had conversations about what it might look like when Rui is back in the lineup.

“I would say right now there’s no definitive decision. My expectation is that Rui would stay in the starting lineup. He’s been awesome for us and I think for the group, whatever role, as a starter, and I know I talked about that not being a ‘role’ but whatever designation Dalton has, whether he’s coming off the bench or as a starter, I don’t think his role changes at all. I think for him mentally, there’s no affect to that. He’s just gonna be the same guy. As a coaching staff, we have to be just cognizant of getting him longer stretches on the court.”

Despite the loss to the Magic, the starters benefitted from having Knecht as a floor spacer though his defensive shortcomings were on display. Redick closed with players like Cam Reddish and Max Christie, so perhaps it’s best for Knecht to come off the bench as Hachimura would offer more resistance against bigger players.

Regardless of his role, though, Knecht is blessed to be on the Lakers and will continue to play a key part the rest of the way.

Dalton Knecht appreciates Austin Reaves being confident in him

Austin Reaves is one player on the roster who has had his eye on Knecht for a while. Reaves watched Dalton Knecht play at Tennessee and now that they’re teammates has tried to pour into the rookie.

The two have a solid relationship and Knecht acknowledged how much he appreciates Reaves for being confident in him.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!