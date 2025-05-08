Wings’ Paige Bueckers Credits Lakers’ Kobe Bryant For Helping During ACL Rehab

Kobe Bryant has been gone for over five years, but his legacy and influence looms large over the Los Angeles Lakers and the local community.

Bryant endeared himself to Los Angeles after helping lead the Lakers to five championships during his illustrious 20-year career. Aside from the titles and accolades, though, Bryant is fondly remembered for his mentality and work ethic on and off the floor.

The Lakers legend was relentless as a competitor and attacked everything he did head-on and with a sense or urgency. This was especially prevalent in the latter stages of his career when he did everything he could to rehab from injury, most notably his Achilles tear.

Bryant’s book “Mamba Mentality” provided plenty of insight on his mental approach and Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers credited it for helping her during her own rehab process, via Joey Mistretta of ClutchPoints:

“It meant a lot because, I mean, Kobe was also a player who went through a lot, he never let any injury derail him, beat him, get him down. Just for him to, like, the thing that stuck with me the most was for everything that happened to him, he took it as a new challenge. He was late in his career when he tore his Achilles, everybody wrote him off. Everybody thought this injury would be the one that sent him to retirement. He just looked at it as a new challenge, and something, obviously, you don’t need any external motivation, but it doesn’t hurt. So to have that internal drive to want to continue to be where you are and have things that set people back really make you better.”

Bueckers was one of the most electrifying players in women’s college basketball, but unfortunately tore her ACL that robbed her of a season.

However, Bueckers returned this past year and looked as good as ever, resulting in the Wings taking her first overall in the 2025 WNBA Draft. She is just one of numerous players in today’s game that look toward Bryant as a source of inspiration and motivation. Bryant made a concerted effort to help the next generation and it sounds like he continues to do so.

Timothee Chalamet attended Game 5 in Kobe Bryant shirt

Kobe Bryant will always be remembered as a Lakers legend and fans still honor him by wearing clothing and merchandise. For example, celebrity actor Timothee Chalamet was seen wearing a Bryant T-shirt when he was in attendance for Game 5.

