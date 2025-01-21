Wizards Vs. Lakers Preview: Looking To Get Back On Track Against NBA’s Worst Team

The Los Angeles Lakers are coming off a disappointing loss, but LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Co. now have the perfect bounce-back game. On Tuesday night, they are set to host the Washington Wizards who have the worst record in the NBA and come into this game having lost 10 straight.

The Lakers are admittedly still trying to find their identity and come together and there have been some positive signs. The backcourt of Austin Reaves and Max Christie continues to develop with the former really growing as a facilitator and the latter providing defense and energy while growing more confident as a shooter.

Davis, who came into this game questionable due to right calf soreness but was then upgraded to probable, is looking for a better showing than he had against the L.A. Clippers. With the Wizards employing rookie Alex Sarr as their big man, the opportunity for him and LeBron to feast in the paint will be there. Sarr doesn’t have the strength to stop them, though the Lakers must be aware of him as a weakside shot-blocker.

Dorian Finney-Smith has yet to have that real breakout game since arriving. He is still getting comfortable with his new team and that time will come, perhaps against Washington. Additionally, getting more consistency from fellow reserves like Gabe Vincent and Dalton Knecht is needed, not to mention starter Rui Hachimura who could be looking to put on a show against his former team.

To put it simply, the Wizards have been awful this season and rank at or near the bottom of the league in numerous categories. They rank dead last in offensive and defensive rating as well as second-chance points allowed and aren’t much better at protecting the paint or getting back in transition.

That being said, they do still have some players capable of big nights. For all his faults, Jordan Poole can absolutely get scorching hot, Kyle Kuzma is always motivated to go off against the Lakers, and well-known trade target Jonas Valanciunas is a load to handle off the Wizards bench.

This should be a game the Lakers can handle easily, but nothing has been easy for this team this year. As LeBron said, the Lakers have no room for error and even against a team like the Wizards, they can’t afford to take anything lightly. If they are locked in defensively and execute the gameplan this should be a strong victory, but if the Lakers take anything lightly at all, it could be a much more grueling night than it needs to be.

Los Angeles Lakers (22-18) vs. Washington Wizards (6-35)

Tuesday, January 21, 2025, 7:30 p.m. PT

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

TV: Spectrum SportsNet

Radio: 710 AM ESPN LA

Projected Lakers Starting Lineup:

PG: Austin Reaves

SG: Max Christie

SF: Rui Hachimura

PF: LeBron James

C: Anthony Davis

Key Reserves: Dorian Finney-Smith, Gabe Vincent, Jaxson Hayes, Dalton Knecht

Projected Wizards Starting Lineup:

PG: Bub Carrington

SG: Jordan Poole

SF: Bilal Coulibaly

PF: Kyle Kuzma

C: Alex Sarr

Key Reserves: Jonas Valanciunas, Corey Kispert, Kyshawn George, Justin Champagnie

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!