2008 USA Olympic Team, Carmelo Anthony & Dwight Howard Included In Naismith Basketball Hall Of Fame Class Of 2025

The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced the Class of 2025, which features nine inductees who will be celebrated during the festivities from Sept. 5-6.

The announcement took place in San Antonio, host city of the 2025 NCAA Men’s Final Four and was broadcast live on ESPN2.

The North American Committee includes: 2008 U.S. Men’s Olympic Men’s Basketball Team, Carmelo Anthony, Danny Crawford, Billy Donovan and Dwight Howard.

The Women’s Committee includes: Sue Bird, Sylvia Fowler and Maya Moore.

The Contributor’s Committee includes: Micky Arison.

“The Hall of Fame is thrilled to celebrate the Class of 2025, a group that has left a profound mark on the sport at every level,” said John L. Doleva, President and CEO of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. “This year’s class embodies excellence, innovation, and an enduring passion for basketball—whether through game-changing performances, leadership on the sidelines, or shaping the sport’s global reach. We look forward to honoring this Class and their lasting contributions to the game.”

This year’s group features a few members with ties to the Los Angeles Lakers, namely Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard. While Anthony and Howard didn’t join the Lakers until later in their careers, they’re still fondly remembered for their stints with the purple and gold.

Howard was in Los Angeles for three separate occasions, capturing his first and only title with the franchise in 2020. Meanwhile, Anthony spent his final season in the league with the Lakers, though the team failed to make the playoffs.

Anthony and Howard were also members of the 2008 U.S. Men’s Olympics Team, dubbed the “Redeem Team” as they sought to avenge their bronze medal finish in the 2004 Athens Olympics. Aside from Anthony and Howard, LeBron James and Kobe Bryant headlined the star-studded squad that ended up capturing the gold in Beijing.

James is a shoo-in to qualify for the Hall of Fame once he officially retires, while Bryant was inducted into the Hall of Fame as a member of the 2020 Class that featured Kevin Garnett and Dirk Nowitzki.

Bird, Fowler and Moore are considered three of the best WNBA players ever and their inclusion in this year’s class is well-deserved.

Lastly, Arison has overseen three championships with the Miami Heat who have a reputation for their culture and stability as a franchise.

LeBron James congratulates Carmelo Anthony on Hall of Fame election

Carmelo Anthony’s induction into the Hall of Fame was a no-brainer considering all he’s accomplished and LeBron James congratulated his friend on the honor.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!