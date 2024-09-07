2023-24 Los Angeles Lakers Player Review: Austin Reaves

Austin Reaves burst onto the scene as an undrafted rookie during the 2021-22 NBA season and quickly carved out an important role for the Los Angeles Lakers.

After an impressive sophomore campaign, the Lakers re-signed Reaves to a four-year, $56 million contract last summer that runs through the 2026-27 season.

The 26-year-old was thrust into a bigger role with the Lakers this past season as he took on more ball-handling and playmaking responsibilities.

Reaves averaged a career-high 32.1 minutes per game and appeared in all 82 contests while making 57 starts at shooting guard. That came on the heels of playing for USA Basketball during the FIBA World Cup the previous summer.

He posted career-highs across the board with 15.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.5 assists while shooting 48.6% from the field and 36.7% from 3-point range.

While Reaves wasn’t as effective on the defensive end, he still proved to be a valuable fit next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis in the Lakers lineup and is still an ascending player in the league.

2023-24 highlight

Reaves notched his second career triple-double when he totaled 29 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists in the Lakers’ 128-124 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on March 26, 2024.

Another noteworthy performance was when Reaves scored 32 points and made a career-high seven 3-pointers in the Lakers’ 114-105 win over the Boston Celtics on Feb. 1. He shot an overall 10-for-18 from the floor and dished out three assists to make up for LeBron James and Anthony Davis, who were out with injuries.

2024-25 outlook

With the Lakers not making any roster moves this offseason, they are likely counting on Reaves to replicate his success from the 2023-24 season and perhaps even take another step forward.

Reaves noted that one of his biggest goals this offseason is to gain more muscle. “I think the first thing is getting a little stronger upper body,” Reaves told Lakers Nation.

“Lower body’s good and like you said last year I didn’t have that opportunity to take that full summer to really hit the weights and put on muscle up top really. That’s really I think all that I need.

“Going into my exit meetings, me and Rob talked about that and that was one thing that he wanted me to do was gain five or so pounds up top. Playing defense that helps and obviously getting around the basket, bumping people off it gives you opportunities to create more and-ones.

“That’s really the main thing, but other than that I just love basketball and I love sharpening my game in any way that I can. I want to get better all around.”

