2023-24 Los Angeles Lakers Player Review: Rui Hachimura

The Los Angeles Lakers made several moves ahead of the 2023 NBA trade deadline in an effort to bolster their roster, which included acquiring Rui Hachimura from the Washington Wizards for Kendrick Nunn and three second-round draft picks.

The former lottery pick out of Gonzaga averaged only 9.6 points in 33 games for the Lakers during the regular season but wound up having a much bigger impact in the playoffs.

Hachimura scored 29 points in his Lakers postseason debut against the Memphis Grizzlies and emerged as a reliable wing option for the team.

The 26-year-old was rewarded with a three-year, $51 million contract extension during the offseason, solidifying himself as an important member of the team’s young core.

High expectations were placed on Hachimura ahead of his first full year with the Lakers. However, he was plagued by injuries and inconsistent play for most of the 2023-24 season.

Hachimura began the year by coming off the bench, which likely played a role in some of his early struggles. He was inserted into the Lakers starting lineup at the start of February after returning from a series of injuries and helped the team go on an impressive run.

Hachimura scored 15.4 points per game on 57.5% shooting and 43.9% from 3-point land as a starter, as opposed to 11.1 points per game on 47.5% shooting and 39.8% behind the arc off the bench.

All-in-all, Hachimura averaged 13.6 points and 4.3 rebounds in 26.9 minutes per game over 68 appearances (39 starts) for the Lakers during the regular season.

Unfortunately for Hachimura, his struggles would resurface in the playoffs. The fifth-year power forward’s offensive production plummeted and he proved to be a major liability on defense in the Lakers’ first round matchup against the Denver Nuggets.

2023-24 highlight

Hachimura set a new career high with 36 points in the Lakers’ 138-122 win over the Utah Jazz on Feb. 14, 2024. He made 13 of his 19 field goal attempts, including six of eight from the three-point line.

Then on March 27, Hachimura sunk a career-high seven 3-pointers and brought down 10 rebounds in a 136-124 win over the Grizzlies.

2024-25 outlook

Hachimura is entering the second year of his contract extension with the Lakers and should benefit with JJ Redick now at head coach.

Hachimura is projected to be the Lakers’ starting power forward and will hopefully have a more consistent role that puts him in the best position to succeed.

During his introductory press conference in July, Redick praised Hachimura and said that he wants him to shoot more 3-pointers and focus on becoming a better offensive rebounder.

