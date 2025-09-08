2024-2025 Los Angeles Lakers Player Review: Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis was primed to take over the reins from LeBron James as the face of the Los Angeles Lakers franchise during the 2024-25 season.

For a couple of seasons, there had been a quiet transition from James to Davis as the former began to look toward the latter to lead the organization. Under head coach JJ Redick, Davis became the focal point of Los Angeles’ systems and schemes on both ends of the floor and led Los Angeles to a good record almost mid-way through the regular season.

Davis and James looked like arguably the best duo in the league on most nights, but the franchise shocked the NBA and the world when they somehow found a way to land Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks. To get Doncic, Los Angeles shipped out Davis, Max Christie and an unprotected 2029 first for Doncic, Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris.

The deal will likely go down as the most surprising trade in NBA history given that Doncic wanted to retire with the Mavericks and was happy with his current situation. However, general manager Nico Harrison and ownership bet against Doncic’s conditioning and wanted to reinforce their defense with Davis manning the middle.

Much was made about Doncic’s emotional state following the blockbuster, but on the flipside Davis was also leaving a situation he didn’t ask out of. The Lakers had no plans of dealing Davis, who helped bring them a championship in 2020, but when the possibility of acquiring a 26-year-old Doncic arose, it was an opportunity they couldn’t pass up.

As soon as he arrived to Dallas, Davis tried to endear himself to his new organization by rushing back from an injury. But it backfired as he hurt himself in his Mavericks debut.

While Davis was able to return before the end of the season, Dallas failed to make the playoffs while Doncic and Los Angeles finished as the third seed in the Western Conference.

It was a bitter end to Davis’ time with the purple and gold, but he’ll always be fondly remembered for helping bring a championship. When the Mavericks came to Crypto.com Arena towards the end of the season, Davis was out due to injury but still received a nice tribute video from the Lakers to celebrate his time in L.A.

2024-25 Highlight

Davis looked like the best big man in the league on some nights and he stamped how good he could be in a performance against the Charlotte Hornets. With Charlotte’s defense nowhere near good enough to contain Davis, the superstar exploded for a season-high 42 points and 23 rebounds in a narrow 112-107 victory.

That wound up being his final full game in the purple and gold as he got hurt in the next contest and then was traded a couple of weeks later.

2025-26 Outlook

Anthony Davis and the Mavericks could struggle to make the playoffs in a loaded Western Conference due to Kyrie Irving’s absence, but all eyes will be on them as they look to integrate Cooper Flagg alongside Davis and the rest of the frontcourt.

