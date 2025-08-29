2024-2025 Los Angeles Lakers Player Review: Rui Hachimura

After being traded to the Los Angeles Lakers, Rui Hachimura had to adjust his game to fit around stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Previously playing under Darvin Ham, he struggled to find a consistent role, which stunted his development.

Fast-forward to new head coach JJ Redick, who clearly believed in Hachimura and named him a starter from the get-go. To Hachimura’s credit, he listened to Redick and his staff and altered his game nicely as a floor spacer and occasional weak-side cutter.

Unfortunately, Hachimura’s momentum was halted by some injuries, specifically a calf issue in the second half of the season, which hindered the Lakers’ chances to build chemistry with their new roster before the start of the playoffs. They acquired superstar Luka Doncic at the deadline, which again marked a shift in the role of Hachimura and other players on the team.

Essentially, Hachimura’s game boiled down to being a reliable, high-volume 3-point shooter and cutter with his wide frame. Dating back to his time with the Washington Wizards, he loved his post touches and getting a chance to isolate in the mid-range.

There was a limited sample of that with three dominant ball handlers in Doncic, James and Austin Reaves, however. Heading into the postseason, Hachimura and the Lakers were still trying to find their footing while playing with a flawed roster that lacked center depth. Hachimura tried to fill in the gaps and played some small-ball center, but the result for L.A. was a first-round loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Hachimura still had his moments in that series though as he scored 23 points apiece in Games 4 and 5. He earned Redick’s trust, playing 40 minutes a games in the final two contests.

Admittedly, Hachimura’s defense concerns are evident, but he made some strides on that end this past season by playing more physical.

In 59 games for the Lakers last season, he averaged 13.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists on 50.9% from the field and 41.3% from distance.

2024-25 Highlight

A team that Hachimura loves to play against is the Memphis Grizzlies, notably dismantling them during their first-round series in 2023. He did it again this past season as his season-high came against Memphis on March 28, putting up 32 points and 10 rebounds.

The 27-year-old shot super efficiently on 11-for-14 from the field and a ridiculous 7-for-8 from 3-point range.

2025-26 Outlook

This season is a contract year for Hachimura and it appears no extension talks were had between him and the organization during the offseason. Now embracing a new direction of Lakers basketball with Luka Doncic, Hachimura’s production in 2025-26 could project his future in L.A.

In terms of role, everything is expected to stay the same for the 27-year-old, although it remains to be seen if he will start or come off the bench for Redick.

