Lakers Rumors: Rui Hachimura Unlikely To Receive Contract Extension

The future of Rui Hachimura has been an interesting storyline to monitor for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Originally drafted in the lottery by the Washington Wizards, he did not live up to the expectations which led to him being traded to the Lakers in 2023. However, once Hachimura received a change of scenery in L.A., he saw increased productivity in his 3-point shooting.

The Japanese forward has been one of the Lakers’ key players the last few seasons, yet he enters the final year of his contract. Hachimura has been extension-eligible since July 6, but it appears that there will be no years added before training camp kicks off, via Jovan Buha of Buha’s Block:

“With the current intel I have, I do not expect Rui to be extended by the Lakers in the next six weeks. It’s certainly possible that something happens, but I would say most of what’s been out there is them wanting to keep the books clean and wanting to see whether he starts or whether he’s their sixth man and how the pieces fit this year.”

This is not a surprise because as Buha mentions, there has been a mentality shift for the Lakers front office in not tying their books in long-term contracts. Entering a new future with Luka Doncic and new ownership taking over, it appears that they want to keep all options open.

That is not to say that Hachimura is not liked in the organization, but for a player with flaws, it makes sense to not commit money and years to him right now. Players entering a contract year typically adds a chip on their shoulders, which hopefully is the case with the 27-year-old.

Areas for him to improve on heading into next year include becoming a better rebounder and a serviceable individual defender. He has shown strides in both, but there needs to be more substantial growth if he hopes to be a future building block around Doncic.

This season will be a big one for Hachimura as the Lakers look to build their long-term roster. They could open up max cap space next summer if they want, but that would mean losing some key free agents like Hachimura.

Rui Hachimura works out with sumo wrestlers

With the start of training camp just around the corner, Lakers forward Rui Hachimura has been working out with sumo wrestlers in Japan in order to prepare for the upcoming season.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!