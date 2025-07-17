2024-25 Los Angeles Lakers Player Review: Quincy Olivari

Quincy Olivari was one of the best stories in the entire NBA last year as the start of the regular season neared. An undrafted guard out of Xavier University, Olivari joined the Los Angeles Lakers Summer League squad and played well enough to earn a training camp invite.

With the roster already full, the likelihood of Olivari making the team was slim, but that didn’t stop him from putting his best foot forward throughout training camp and the preseason, earning praise from the coaching staff and his Lakers teammates.

Ultimately, his hard work paid off as Olivari took great advantage of every opportunity he was given and wound up signing a two-way deal with the Lakers. While he barely appeared on the main roster, Olivari was excellent all season long in the G League with the South Bay Lakers as he averaged 17.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.2 steals in 32 games.

Even though he would be released from his two-way deal during the season, Olivari’s overall positive mindset really endeared him to the Lakers organization from the top down.

2024-25 Highlight

Olivari’s performance in the Lakers’ third preseason game against the Milwaukee Bucks is what put him on the map as he scored nine points in 11 minutes, leading a group of reserves on a massive 20-0 run to come back from a huge fourth quarter deficit and pick up the win.

But it was his game against the Golden State Warriors, in front of his idol Stephen Curry, in the Lakers’ preseason finale that cemented him as a player deserving of a contract. Olivari led the Lakers with 22 points and seven rebounds while knocking down five 3-pointers.

Not only did this performance lock him in as a player the Lakers had to keep around, but it also led to him receiving a deal with Curry’s Under Armour brand in a truly full circle moment.

2025-26 Outlook

Olivari remains unsigned at the moment. Despite playing with the South Bay Lakers all year, Olivari was not on the Lakers’ Summer League roster. He wound up joining the Brooklyn Nets for Summer League although did not get much of an opportunity to showcase his skills to the league.

With how good he was in the G League, Olivari should at least get a training camp invite somewhere, but his chances of making a roster at this point seem slim. At the least he will almost definitely find himself either in the G League again this year, or perhaps going the international route to continue his career.

Regardless of where he ends up, there’s no doubt that Olivari will make the most of his opportunity.

