Lakers News: Quincy Olivari Discusses Summer League Plans

The 2025 NBA Finals have come to an end, which means the offseason can officially get underway for the Los Angeles Lakers.

It is expected to be a busy one as the NBA Draft takes place on Wednesday and Thursday before the start of free agency next week. After that, Summer League is just around the corner with the Lakers again participating in both the California Classic and Las Vegas Summer Leagues.

The Lakers’ Summer League roster won’t be finalized until after the draft, but one player who could be on the team is Quincy Olivari, who starred for them last summer to earn himself a two-way contract. While Olivari is planning to play this summer though, he’s not yet sure if it will be with the Lakers.

“I will definitely be in Summer League,” Olivari told Lakers Nation in an exclusive interview. “Talking with my agent, still kind of working through our options, analyzing different situations. Obviously I love the Lakers franchise but I gotta figure out what’s best for me. I’ve done a couple free agent minicamps and I’ve gone to some teams and got some great feedback, which is also giving me a lot of confidence about what I’ve been doing this summer has been working. But I will definitely be in Summer League, for sure.”

Olivari also discussed his focus this summer as he looks to make an NBA roster.

“Ever since April, I have been out in Austin, Texas working out at the University of Texas,” Olivari said. “My college coach is now the head coach at Texas, Coach Miller, and so I brought my strength coach from Atlanta and I’ve been working with Zach Urbanus, who’s out here in Austin and we’ve been at it every day except Sunday. Monday morning, 7:30 I lift and then I come back home and eat, and I go shoot again and then I go do some conditioning. It’s almost like a 12-hour day every day. My mantra for next year is to be undeniable.

“It’s no question that this kid belongs, that this kid can play. He’s gonna make mistakes, but he’s got it and we’re willing to work with him so once he gets it, we’ll see it. I’ve been kind of like talking to Kurt Rambis on and off throughout this summer and kind of like checking in on him, he’s been asking me what I’ve been working on, like my reads off the ball screen and being able to drive left comfortably and finish around the basket, other ways to kind of find my shot after a pick-and-roll or just like working on catch-and-shoot 3s in the corner.

“Just simple things that will help my game and it will really help. I’m just excited. Next season I want to be undeniable, that’s the biggest thing I’m taking into it. I know I’m gonna make mistakes, I know at times I’m gonna make the wrong decision on the court, I’m not gonna play a whole Summer League season or a whole NBA season with zero turnovers, but just making those reads and being more effective around the basket and just continuing to have fun and spread positive light. This game is beautiful when it’s played the right way and I’m just so locked in on being undeniable. There’s days I don’t want to work out, days I don’t want to do extra reps and I just close my eyes and I’m like ‘This is going to be worth it.’ You gotta be undeniable if you want to be one of the best.”

The Lakers don’t have a first-round pick this year, so they might be the best opportunity for Olivari to get playing time in Summer League to showcase his growth to the league. Regardless of where he ends up though, there’s no doubt that all Lakers fans will be rooting for Olivari’s success.

Bronny James to play Summer League for Lakers

If Quincy Olivari winds up on the Lakers’ Summer League team then he will again be sharing a backcourt with Bronny James, who has already confirmed that he plans on playing.

