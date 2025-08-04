2024-25 Los Angeles Lakers Player Review: Trey Jemison

Following their trade of Anthony Davis for Luka Doncic, the Los Angeles Lakers were forced to dig into the G League pool to address their frontcourt depth and landed on Trey Jemison. The Lakers signed Jemison to a two-way contract in the middle of the 2024-25 season, giving them another body to get them through the second half of the schedule.

Jemison initially went undrafted in the 2023 NBA Draft but signed with the New Orleans Pelicans for Summer League and then joined their G League affiliate the Birmingham Squadron. He got another shot at the NBA when he signed a 10-day contract with the Washington Wizards and then with the Memphis Grizzlies. Jemison really got an opportunity with the Grizzlies, starting multiple games and earning his first two-way contract.

Memphis waived Jemison and he wound up back in New Orleans after they claimed his two-way contract off waivers. He was waived again, opening up a path to sign a two-way contract with Los Angeles. With the Lakers short on true big men, Jemison got minutes right away off the bench and was serviceable.

While the 25-year-old doesn’t have much of an offensive game, his screen setting and physicality down low helped anchor strong bench units. He was a much-needed enforcer on the flow as he was often seen mixing it up with other players, often to the delight of the home crowd at Crypto.com Arena.

However, Jemison was left off the playoff roster despite the team’s obvious need for another center in the rotation. Jemison appeared on the Lakers’ Summer League roster this past season but was eventually waived to open up a two-way spot.

2024-25 Highlight

As soon as Jemison signed his two-way contract, head coach JJ Redick immediately threw him into action as he got 14 minutes in his first game against the Brooklyn Nets. Jemison then shuffled back and forth between the parent team and G League, filling in on nights when Los Angeles was shorthanded.

His best game of the season came in early March when the Lakers took on the New York Knicks. Jemison was the lone big off the bench, so he got a longer leash on the court. He played over 13 minutes and recorded seven points and four rebounds in the overtime win.

2025-26 Outlook

Jemison remains unsigned in free agency, though should be able to sign a training camp or G League team. He might not get a call up until the middle of the regular season, but he can be useful depth for a team.

