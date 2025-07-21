Lakers Waive Trey Jemison, Opening Up Two-Way Contract Spot

The Los Angeles Lakers have requested waivers on two-way center Trey Jemison III, the team announced on Monday.

Jemison was signed to a two-way contract by the Lakers on Jan. 15 and he appeared in 22 games for the team, averaging 2.6 points and 2.8 rebounds in 10.3 minutes.

Jemison has appeared in 63 career NBA games (14 starts) across two seasons with the Lakers (2024-25), New Orleans Pelicans (2024-25), Memphis Grizzlies (2023-24) and Washington Wizards (2023-24). The 25-year-old has averaged 4.2 points and 3.8 rebounds in 15.3 minutes.

When Jemison originally signed his deal with the Lakers, it was a two-year, two-way contract that went through the 2025-26 season. After an underwhelming Summer League though, it appears the Lakers did not want Jemison to stick around for another year and now have an open two-way spot.

Reports came out earlier on Monday that the Lakers were signing both Christian Koloko and Chris Manon to two-way contracts, which means they will have one more available now that Jemison is gone. It’s possible that spot will go to Eric Dixon, who was reportedly set to sign with the Lakers as an undrafted free agent.

He is currently dealing with a foot injury, however, and never signed his two-way contract and didn’t suit up for the team in Summer League.

It’s also possible that the Lakers keep their third two-way spot open until training camp, where they can get a look at some players before making a decision. They have valued that flexibility in the past.

