2024 USA Men’s Olympic Basketball Team Nominated For Laureus World Team Of The Year Award

One of the best stories of last year was the journey of the USA Men’s Olympic Basketball Team to a gold medal at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. Led by the trio of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry and Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant, some called Team USA the most talented basketball team ever assembled.

The road to that gold medal was not an easy one and took some unreal performances from James and Curry to make it happen, but they did ultimately accomplish that goal. And now they have been nominated for one of the most prestigious accolades in sports.

Team USA has been nominated for World Team of the Year at the Laureus World Sports Awards, via USA Basketball on X:

The Olympic gold medal-winning 2024 🇺🇸 #USABMNT is nominated for the 2025 @LaureusSport World Team of the Year Award. The prestigious honor will be announced April 21 in Madrid. #Laureus25 pic.twitter.com/0L6RpTjR1s — USA Basketball (@usabasketball) March 3, 2025

The Laureus World Sports Awards were established in 1999, with the first ceremony taking place in 2000. It is a worldwide event with awards being given in eight categories and each winner being presented with a Laureus statuette, created by Cartier.

Other nominees for World Team of the Year include the Boston Celtics, Real Madrid, FC Barcelona’s women’s soccer team, Spain’s men’s soccer team and the McLaren Formula 1 team. Nominees for other awards include US Olympic gymnast Simone Biles and track & field star Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, who are both up for Sports Woman of the Year, and San Antonio Spurs phenom Victor Wembanyama nominated for World Breakthrough of the Year.

What LeBron, Curry and the rest of Team USA accomplished last summer was truly special and to potentially win one of the biggest honors in all of sports worldwide would be extremely special for all those who took part.

