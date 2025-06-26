2025 NBA Draft: Lakers Send 55th Pick & Cash To Bulls For 45th Pick

The 2025 NBA Draft kicked off on Wednesday night and for the second straight year, it took place over two days with the second round to follow on Thursday. The Los Angeles Lakers went into the draft with only one pick at No. 55 overall in the second round.

Their first round pick wound up with the Brooklyn Nets after a few different trades. It originally went to the New Orleans Pelicans as the final piece of the Anthony Davis trade.

As is usually the case though, Rob Pelinka and his staff looked to be opportunistic either moving up in the draft or bringing in a player that could help the roster right away.

They were able to do exactly that as according to Shams Charania of ESPN, the Lakers are sending the 55th pick and cash to the Chicago Bulls for the 45th pick:

The Los Angeles Lakers are moving up in the second round of the NBA Draft tonight, acquiring the No. 45 pick from the Chicago Bulls for No. 55 and cash, sources tell ESPN. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 26, 2025

Lakers move up 10 picks as they eye a young talent in the second round of the draft tonight. https://t.co/5Z2gyB3ClT — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 26, 2025

With the Lakers sending out cash in this deal, it hard caps them at the second apron. It was unlikely that they would go over the second apron regardless, but now it is official.

It will be interesting to see who the Lakers take with the 45th pick, but they have had success in the second round in recent years with Max Christie, Jordan Clarkson and Ivica Zubac being examples. Considering they made this move to trade up before the second round even started, there likely are a few prospects they like that are expected to be there at 45 that wouldn’t have otherwise been there at 55.

Lakers star LeBron James has high expectations for Cooper Flagg

To the surprise of no one, Duke’s Cooper Flagg wound up being the top overall pick to the Dallas Mavericks in the 2025 NBA Draft. Lakers star LeBron James has gotten the chance to watch and get to know Flagg and has high expectations for the 18-year-old in the NBA.

“I personally think that he wants to be great. He had a hell of a year at Duke,” James said of Flagg. “A guy that can do so many different things on the floor, can play with the ball, can play without the ball. His jump shot is going to continue to get better. Super athletic, quick second jump and also he has the benefit, unlike myself, he gets to join a team that’s established with Hall of Fame guys. Klay Thompson, Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving right off the bat. Hall of Fame coach Jason Kidd.

“These guys can give him the whole blueprint while he continues to learn what his blueprint will be and I think that’s going to be an incredible thing for him to have. That type of presence, that type of leadership, that type of just basketball IQ and knowledge around him every single day from those pieces. So I think he’s going to be amazing.”

