2025 NBA Playoffs Conference Finals: Matchups, Schedule & TV Info

The second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs has wrapped and the final four teams left standing are the Oklahoma City Thunder, Minnesota Timberwolves, New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers.

The Thunder were able to dispatch the Denver Nuggets in seven games this past weekend, while the Timberwolves have been resting since they eliminated the Golden State Warriors in five. In the Eastern Conference, the Knicks knocked off the defending champions the Boston Celtics in six games while the Pacers upset the Cleveland Cavaliers in five.

This sets up an intriguing Conference Finals round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs where some of the game’s youngest stars will be in line to win their first NBA championship. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Anthony Edwards, Jalen Brunson and Tyrese Haliburton have each done well to lead their respective teams up to this point but there is still a lot of work left to be done in the postseason.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James stressed teams, not individuals win championships, and the remaining four have played complementary basketball on both ends of the floor so far. Oklahoma City and Minnesota have the requisite size, length and defense to win a title while New York and Indiana have managed to come up in clutch situations to pull off improbable victories.

While the modern NBA has heavily emphasized 3-point shooting and shots at the rim, the remaining teams in the playoffs also do well in the mid-range areas of the floor. In the 2025 NBA Playoffs, getting a quality shot is hard to come by so sometimes teams will need to take what defenses give them.

The Knicks are the lone team remaining that have a championship, but the Thunder, Timberwolves and Pacers will be looking for their respective franchise’s first. It will be exciting to see who out of the four teams will make it to the NBA Finals and for the seventh time in seven years, the NBA Playoffs will crown a new champion.

2025 NBA Playoffs Conference Finals Info

#1 Oklahoma City Thunder vs. #6 Minnesota Timberwolves

Game 1: May 20 @ Oklahoma City, 5:30 p.m. PT, ESPN

Game 2: May 22 @ Oklahoma City, 5:30 p.m. PT, ESPN

Game 3: May 24 @ Minnesota, 5:30 p.m. PT, ABC

Game 4: May 26 @ Minnesota, 5:30 p.m. PT, ESPN

Game 5 (if necessary): May 28 @ Oklahoma City, 5:30 p.m. PT, ESPN

Game 6 (if necessary): May 30 @ Minnesota, 5:30 p.m. PT, ESPN

Game 7 (if necessary): June 1 @ Oklahoma City, 5:00 p.m. PT, ESPN

#3 New York Knicks vs. #4 Indiana Pacers

Game 1: May 21 @ New York, 5:00 p.m. PT, TNT

Game 2: May 23 @ New York, 5:00 p.m. PT, TNT

Game 3: May 25 @ Indiana, 5:00 p.m. PT, TNT

Game 4: May 27 @ Indiana, 5:00 p.m. PT, TNT

Game 5 (if necessary): May 29 @ New York, 5:00 p.m. PT, TNT

Game 6 (if necessary): May 31 @ Indiana, 5:00 p.m. PT, TNT

Game 7 (if necessary): June 2 @ New York, 5:00 p.m. PT, TNT

