Al Horford Rumors: Lakers Still In Mix For Veteran Center

The Los Angeles Lakers completed their biggest goal of the offseason by adding a starting center in Deandre Ayton after he was bought out by the Portland Trail Blazers. They also re-signed Jaxson Hayes on a one-year deal to return as the backup behind Ayton. But one other free agent big man they’ve showed consistent interest in is Al Horford.

Horford has established himself as a hugely valuable stretch big man, playing a massive role in the Boston Celtics’ 2024 NBA title. But with the Celtics focusing on cutting costs, getting younger and resetting this offseason amid the second apron concerns and Jayson Tatum’s Achilles tear, bringing back Horford doesn’t make much sense.

This opens the door for him to find a new destination, if he wants to play one more season at age 39. And while he has been more heavily linked to the Golden State Warriors, the door is reportedly not closed on the Lakers, according to Marc Spears of ESPN:

“Golden State, obviously, expected him to sign last week. He didn’t. Lakers, Milwaukee, and Atlanta, I believe, are also interested in a nearly 40-year-old guy who also has retirement on the table. He’s still considering retiring; he’s not in any hurry. He’s got a sixth kid coming on the way, he lives in Atlanta and Boston in the offseason. But I’m hearing that whether it’s Golden State and to a lesser extent the Lakers, being away from the family that far isn’t going to be in that decision.”

The Warriors make more sense for Horford as a basketball destination, if he already is choosing to spend the season away from his family on the West Coast. And the Lakers, after signing Ayton and LaRavia using their full mid-level exception, have some work to do in order to afford Horford.

They are currently less than $1 million away from the first apron hard cap they triggered by signing LaRavia and Ayton. They could waive Shake Milton on his non-guaranteed contract, but that would still only open up about $3.9 million of the bi-annual exception. They would need to make another trade to open up the full $5.1 million BAE and afford Horford.

It still feels like a long shot, but it’s good to know that the Lakers are not all the way out on making another helpful addition this offseason.

Lakers have no interest in Andrew Wiggins

Sometimes, when a team is silent on a specific front, it means nothing more than just that. But sometimes, it could mean that the team is working on a move, and needs it to be completed before doing other things. Some felt that was the case when rumors began circulating about the Lakers’ possible interest in Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins.

It’s unclear how serious talks ever got between Miami and L.A. However, it didn’t take long before the Heat were reported to be holding on to Wiggins until the start of the season and that the Lakers’ interest may have been overstated to begin with.

