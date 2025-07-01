Lakers Rumors: Interest In Free Agent Center Al Horford

The whole world knows the Los Angeles Lakers need centers but to this point, they have not been able to add one.

Their options seem to be dwindling as both Clint Capela and Brook Lopez signed elsewhere in free agency. Deandre Ayton is the best big man left on the free agent market and the Lakers appear to be waiting until he clears waivers on Wednesday to make a run at him.

One other option that is still available is Al Horford, who is taking his time to find the right fit with the Lakers among the interested teams, per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype:

Al Horford has received interest from several contending teams since the start of free agency, including the Boston Celtics, Golden State Warriors, New York Knicks, Denver Nuggets, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Los Angeles Lakers, league sources told @hoopshype. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) July 1, 2025

Horford would bring some veteran championship experience to the Lakers, although it’s fair to question if they will view him as a fit considering he is 39 years of age and the organization has a known desire to get younger.

The big man can still give quality minutes to a contender though, coming off a season in which he averaged 9.0 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists while shooting 36.3% from deep in 60 games (42 starts) for the Boston Celtics.

The Lakers are believed to be preserving their future cap space to make a big splash in one of the next two summers, so a stopgap at the center position like Horford on a one-year deal could make some sense.

While Horford may be a solid addition though, the Lakers still have a lot of work to do as they need multiple centers and upgrades elsewhere on the roster if they want to be in the mix for a championship in a loaded Western Conference. Rob Pelinka knows this and is likely doing whatever he can to add whatever talented players are left.

Lakers sign Jake LaRavia to two-year contract

The Lakers’ only move in free agency to this point has been signing wing Jake LaRavia to a two-year, $12 million contract.

LaRavia is a solid addition for the Lakers at that price point and already has connections in the organization, sharing an agent with Austin Reaves. He will help make up for the loss of Dorian Finney-Smith, who wound up signing a four-year deal with the Houston Rockets in free agency.

