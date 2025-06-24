Alex Caruso Wears Lakers Championship Ring To Thunder Parade

Alex Caruso is one of the most popular role players the Los Angeles Lakers have seen in many years. The guard’s excellent defense and highlight reel dunks ingratiated him to Lakers fans and he played a big role in the team’s 2020 NBA Championship. Of course, because that happened during the pandemic, the Lakers never got to enjoy a championship parade.

Most were very unhappy that the Lakers let Caruso leave in free agency 2021, but he has continued to have great success and, as he did with the Lakers, played a massive role in the Oklahoma City Thunder winning the 2025 NBA Championship.

And even though that Lakers squad didn’t get a parade, Caruso made sure to honor that championship as he sported his Lakers ring on a necklace during the Thunder championship parade:

Alex Caruso is finally getting his championship parade and made sure his #Lakers ring was along for the ride. 😮‍💨🫡 (via @NBA) pic.twitter.com/jw071GgcGF — Lakers Nation (@LakersNation) June 24, 2025

Immediately after winning this ring with the Thunder, Caruso actually made a bit of news as he told the media in the postgame press conference that now he has a real championship ring nobody can question. While it was obvious that he was joking, it still led to many believing that the didn’t view that 2020 championship in high regard.

Hopefully, this will put all of that to rest as Caruso clearly values his first ring and he even took to social media to ensure that people knew he was joking around after participating in some championship locker room festivities. Caruso is finally getting the credit that he has long deserved and he shouldn’t have to deal with nonsense about whether or not he cherishes that title with the Lakers.

You never forget your first and that Lakers championship is one that Caruso will always value and love for the rest of his life.

Former Laker Alex Caruso credits LeBron James for helping him become a better player

Alex Caruso developed a lot during his time with the Lakers and was able to spend a lot of time next to one of the greatest to ever play the game of basketball in LeBron James.

Caruso was able to learn a lot from LeBron and even credited the Lakers superstar with helping him become a better player overall, particularly how he treats his body and having that mentality of being a professional at all times.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!