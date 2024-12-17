Anthony Davis Believes Defense Is Key For Lakers Going Forward

There have been a lot of questions about Los Angeles Lakers’ defense throughout most of this season. Despite having one of the most versatile defensive weapons the NBA has ever seen in Anthony Davis, the Lakers have struggled mightily to contain teams all year long.

That wasn’t the case on Sunday against the Memphis Grizzlies, however, as the Lakers held one of the West’s best teams to just 39.2% shooting and 32.1% from 3-point range in their six-point victory. The Lakers also got 27 points off of 20 Grizzlies turnovers and held All-Star Ja Morant to just 20 points on 6-of-21 from the field.

Afterwards, Davis pointed to the Lakers’ defense as being the key to victory on Sunday night.

“Our defense. We were really good defensively,” Davis said. “Game plan, discipline was really good. Max [Christie] was really good on the job. Cam [Reddish]. Obviously, [Morant]’s the head of the snake in getting them going. I think we did a good job of making him take tough shots, earn tough shots. Got away, the end of the third was able to stay forward … get it back and ultimately win the game.”

The Grizzlies did begin to chip into the Lakers lead late in the third and into the fourth quarter, but as Davis said, they were able to get things back on track and come away with the victory. Max Christie got the start and was excellent, as was Cam Reddish when he got the call. Now it will be a matter of carrying on this defensive performance and Davis feels the Lakers can do that as long as they continue to communicate and play physical.

“Just playing hard,” Davis added. “We’re playing physical on the string, we’re flying around. We’re covering for each other. Once we do those things, it makes it easier for us defensively to get in the ball, to rebound, to communicate when you know you have protection if you get beat or blow by, closeout, whatever it is. So when we’re on the string, and we’re together, we’re a pretty good defensive team.”

At times the Lakers have looked like a team who can compete with just about anyone and they proved it once again against the Grizzlies. Davis finishing with 40 points and 16 rebounds of course will give them a chance against anyone, but that defensive focus is something that must continue throughout the season.

Lakers’ Anthony Davis calls shoulder injury ‘a little stinger’

Anthony Davis did have to briefly go to the locker room to deal with a shoulder injury, but the Lakers star insisted after the win over the Grizzlies that it was minor. Plus, it was time for him to get a break anyway.

“A little stinger,” Davis said. “Went in the back. Got some work done. I had four fouls anyway, so it was about time for me to come out anyway. … Went back there and got some treatment. Just a feeling back, some strength back for me to finish the game.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!