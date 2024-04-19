Anthony Davis: Lakers Have To ‘Hang Our Hats’ On Defense Against Nuggets

The Los Angeles Lakers survived their Play-In Tournament game against the New Orleans Pelicans, earning themselves the right to play the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

This is a matchup the Lakers know well, though it hasn’t translated into wins as they were swept both last year in the Western Conference Finals and the 2023-24 regular season. Denver has owned Los Angeles the past year and rightfully are projected to be the heavy favorites to win the series.

However, this time around the Lakers have a better sense of their identity and head coach Darvin Ham’s seemed to settle on a rotation that he trusts. Offensively, the team has been one of the best in the league but to beat the Nuggets the defense will need to return to elite levels.

Anthony Davis, who should be in consideration for Defensive Player of the Year, acknowledged that the key to the series will be Los Angeles’ defensive effort, as seen on Spectrum SportsNet:

“We got to hang our hats on defense,” Davis said. “Defensively is what is gonna help us win basketball games. Obviously they have a lot of threats on that team with Jokic, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon, KCP, Braun, so it’s not gonna be easy. But if we continue to have faith and trust in each other defensively, if we can hold these guys to one shot, get out and play in transition and in the halfcourt do everything with pace, play with a lot of pace. We found that when we play with a lot of pace, we’re able to get great looks.”

With Nikola Jokic controlling the Denver offense, Davis and company will need to be on their A-game if they hope to slow them down in a seven-game series. Davis was bothered by back spasms against the Pelicans, but is expected to be fine after receiving a few days off.

The purple and gold proved they weren’t afraid of the rematch with Denver, but now must go out and show they can hang with the defending champions.

Austin Reaves said Lakers are excited where they are going into playoffs

The regular season didn’t go Los Angeles’ way to start as they stumbled out of the gate. However, they rediscovered themselves after the trade deadline and are in position to make another run at a title.

Austin Reaves will play a large role in the team’s success and said that he and the team are excited to be where they are now.

