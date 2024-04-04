Anthony Davis: Late Game Struggles Vs. Wizards Were ‘Learning Lesson’ For Younger Lakers

With under two minutes left and the Los Angeles Lakers up 14, head coach Darvin Ham emptied his bench, giving Anthony Davis and LeBron James some much deserved rest. But the Washington Wizards went on a huge run out of nowhere, cutting the Lakers lead to five with 17 seconds left while having the ball.

With the Lakers now on the verge of being in a one possession game, Davis and LeBron checked back in for the final defensive possession with the former even blocking a 3-point attempt to secure the game for good.

Afterwards, Davis spoke on having that mindset of being ready to do whatever is needed to come away with a win, adding that the late-game struggles of the younger Lakers should serve as a learning lesson, as seen on Spectrum SportsNet:

“That’s kind of the mindset right there, finishing out the trip on the right note. Had a comfortable lead, both teams kind of pulled their starters and put the bench in, and we gave up three 3s, turnover and they cut it to five with 17 seconds and it was their ball. “I don’t think (Darvin) Ham even asked, I got up, Bron got up, we looked at each other and both took our shirts off and went into get a stop and if they foul, make the free throws. It’s a learning lesson, especially for our young guys, just coming in staying ready knowing that 3s were the only way they could get back into the game and make sure we take that away.”

Second-year guard Max Christie and rookies Maxwell Lewis and Colin Castleton were all on the floor when the Wizards made their run. No team ever wants to put their starters back in when things are in hand, especially at the end of a road trip when everyone is tired.

But Davis and LeBron were ready to go with no hesitation to make sure the Lakers ended this road trip right. A 5-1 trip at this stage of the season is huge and the Lakers are clicking on all cylinders heading into these final couple weeks.

Darvin Ham to have a talk with young Lakers

Head coach Darvin Ham also understands that even though the Lakers ultimately won, it was an unfortunate situation that he had to put the starters back in. As such, Ham plans on sitting down and talking with some of the younger players on the team.

Ham said that the young players must approach every contest and give 100% at all times, especially as a young player trying to establish themselves in the NBA. The Lakers coach added that you never know who is watching and everything in this league must be earned.

