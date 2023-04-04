Austin Reaves Believes Lakers Will Be A ‘Problem’ If Anthony Davis Continues Playing At High Level

The constant during this current Los Angeles Lakers three-game win streak has been the play of Anthony Davis. While the likes of LeBron James, Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura have made some big contributions as well, it has been Anthony Davis leading the charge as the Lakers push to improve their playoff positioning.

Davis has scored at least 38 points in each of the last three games and was named Western Conference Player of the Week for his performances. Davis is showing that he is still one of the best players in the NBA today and Reaves believes that makes the Lakers a very dangerous team.

Following Davis’ most recent 40-point, 9-rebound performance against the Houston Rockets on Sunday, Reaves was asked what this recent stretch has taught him about Davis and the second-year guard stated that if Davis keeps playing like this, the Lakers are a problem for the rest of the league, via Spectrum SportsNet:

“That he’s a phenomenal basketball player. He’s able to set the tone early and carry a team. Obviously we have talent around him, you got Bron, and like I said talent around that. But when AD comes out and does what AD did tonight, and the last three games and for honestly, most of the season, obviously you have rough games, but yeah he’s been phenomenal. If he continues to do this we’ll be a problem.”

Thanks to all of the injury issues over the past couple of seasons, Davis’ standing amongst the NBA’s elite has been called into question. The big man obviously still had his injury issues this year as well, but when he has been on the court he has been completely dominant for the most part.

This is Davis’ best individual season as a member of the Lakers and one of the best of his career period. His 26.6 points per game is his highest average since 2018 and he is also averaging career highs in both offensive and total rebounds per game as well as field goal percentage.

When the Lakers have needed Davis to step up most, he has come through far more often than not. And with the team set to kick off the final week of the regular season, and every game meaning so much, there is no doubt the Lakers will turn to him to set the tone and it is very likely he will lead the way.

Lakers’ Anthony Davis focused on aggressive mindset and dominating each possession

Being aggressive and dominant is Davis’ personal focus as well as he knows just how important all of these games are for the Lakers in the midst of this playoff push.

Following Sunday’s victory over the Rockets, Davis spoke on how him being in attack mode makes the game easier for the rest of his Lakers teammates. The big man added that his focus is on maintaining an aggressive mindset and dominating every possession for his team.

