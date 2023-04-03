Lakers News: Anthony Davis Named Western Conference Player Of The Week For March 27- April 2

The NBA announced that Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis has been named NBA Western Conference Player of the Week for games played March 27 through April 2.

Brooklyn Nets guard Mikal Bridges took home the same honor in the Eastern Conference while the other nominees in the West included Devin Booker and Kevin Durant of the Phoenix Suns, Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors, Brandon Ingram of the New Orleans Pelicans and Domantas Sabonis of the Sacramento Kings.

It was a well-deserving honor for Davis, who led the Lakers to three road wins in the week over the Chicago Bulls, Minnesota Timberwolves and Houston Rockets. Davis scored 38 points or more in all three games, averaging 38.7 points on 65.2% shooting to go along with 11.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.0 blocks.

Before the Lakers went out on their road trip, Davis called it a “get back” road trip considering all of the teams they were facing had beaten L.A. earlier in the year.

Davis has backed up his words so far as he began the trip with 38 points, nine rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks in a 121-110 win in his hometown of Chicago.

He then followed that up with 38 points, 17 rebounds, one steal and two blocks against the Timberwolves despite hurting his ankle in the third quarter. Davis had 17 points in the fourth quarter alone in that one, leading L.A. to arguably its biggest victory of the season.

Then to close the week, Davis had 40 points, nine rebounds, one assist and two blocks in a dominant victory over the Rockets.

In 52 games for the Lakers this season, Davis is averaging 26.6 points, 12.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.0 blocks in 33.9 minutes. He has totaled 36 double-doubles and leading the league in games with at least 20 points and 15 rebounds.

Davis has taken home nine weekly NBA awards throughout the course of his career with four coming while with the Lakers. This is his second Western Conference Player of the Week honor this season with the first coming on Dec. 5.

Davis focused on being aggressive & dominating every possession

Davis recently discussed his mentality during this recent hot stretch, saying he is focused on being aggressive and dominating every possession. That has not only allowed him to have individual success, but has opened up good looks and opportunities for his teammates as well.

