Austin Reaves Wants To Play Entire Career With Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves has rapidly ascended from undrafted free agent to bonafide third option and one of the best in the league in that regard in just four seasons. But after a rough showing in L.A.’s first round loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, questions arose about Reaves’ place in the Lakers’ future next to Luka Doncic.

Doncic and Reaves were actually a positive net rating when playing together this season, but there are valid concerns about the fact that neither is elite on the defensive end. And with the way teams are being structured now, having two defensive liabilities on the court at any given time is a difficult pill to swallow in the playoffs.

But if Reaves has any say in the matter, he’s going to be with the Lakers for a long time. He recently spoke at a basketball camp hosted by he and his brother, Spencer, about his future in L.A., via Charles McCary of K8 News:

“I think the sky’s the limit for us. We’re moving in the right direction. Obviously, adding Luka (Doncic), it gives you a hall of fame player such a young age that you can build around, and then obviously, still having Bron (Lebron James), the IQ, and still running around at forty years old, but I want to be in LA. I want to play my whole career in LA. I love it there. I love the fans. Love the weather, love the golf. And obviously the Lakers is the best organization in basketball. (on trade rumors) I don’t pay attention to it. I keep my head down work, and I feel like that’s one of the reasons I’m where I’m at.”

Reaves is extension-eligible this summer but is widely expected to decline the maximum offer of four years, $89.2 million that the Lakers can offer him. Instead, he’ll likely decline his player option and become an unrestricted free agent next summer, when he can sign as big a deal as he can get with the Lakers or another team.

If he is serious about wanting to be a Laker for life, that bodes well for L.A. in. their negotiations with him next summer. But first, the Lakers need to see what a full season with Reaves and Doncic looks like.

Lakers linked to Brook Lopez

In order for the duo of Austin Reaves and Luka Doncic to work alongside superstar LeBron James, the Lakers need to fill out the rest of the roster flawlessly, including adding 1-2 centers to the mix. One of the names that has popped up multiple times this offseason already is Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez.

The Lakers have a good relationship with Lopez, and although he is no longer the player he once was, he still has great defensive instincts, can shoot the 3 and is a consummate professional.

