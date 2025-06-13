Brook Lopez Rumors: Lakers Again Linked To Bucks Center

The center position is a well-known position of need for the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason. Whether it is via trade, the NBA Draft or free agency, there are many different options for the franchise to pursue and one name that has been brought up is veteran Brook Lopez.

After spending the last seven years with the Milwaukee Bucks and helping them win an NBA championship in 2021, the expectation is that Lopez will depart in free agency this offseason.

Lopez has been mentioned as a potential trade target for the Lakers in prior years, so it should come as no surprise that his name is being thrown around once again now with free agency approaching.

According to NBA reporter Jake Fischer, the Lakers are a fan of Lopez but are not a guarantee to pursue him this summer:

The Lakers have long been fans of Lopez, sources say. That doesn’t guarantee they will pursue him again, but the Lakers are indeed expected to be a player in the center market this summer.

Lopez is a very unique player in that he provides great spacing on offense, having shot at least 35.8% from 3-point range in each of the last four seasons while also doubling as a great rim protector on defense. However, he is 37 years old and is not the athletic, rim-running big that has tended to pair well with Luka Doncic over the years.

There is no denying that Lopez is a solid and reliable big who could contribute to the Lakers’ goal of winning an NBA Championship. But the Lakers understand the type of players they want surrounding Doncic, who is their present and future, and Lopez simply doesn’t fit that mold.

It doesn’t mean that the Lakers won’t pursue him as he could very well turn out to be the team’s best option at improving the center position this summer. But the franchise will explore all possibilities and find the right one to help take this team to the next level.

Potential Lakers target Clint Capela expected to leave Hawks in free agency

Another potential option for the Lakers this summer who is more in the mold of the type of center they are looking for is Clint Capela. And it sounds as if he will not be returning to Atlanta next season.

A recent report noted that the Hawks are expected to target a center in the draft and thus are unlikely to try and re-sign Capela in free agency. The big man isn’t quite the same player he was during his time with the Houston Rockets, but he is still a solid, athletic finisher who is great on the boards and a decent rim protector.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!