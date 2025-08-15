Breaking Down New NBA National TV Schedule With ESPN, ABC, NBC, Peacock & Amazon Prime

The 2025-26 NBA season is still two months away. However, the league drummed up some excitement with this week with the unveiling of the new schedule for the campaign. The quest for the 2026 NBA Championship begins on Oct. 21 with a doubleheader that includes the Los Angeles Lakers facing off against the Golden State Warriors.

But the 2025-26 season is going to look different than year’s past, and that is because the NBA has new broadcast partners. TNT is no longer in the mix for the NBA, with NBC, Peacock and Amazon Prime taking its place. ESPN and ABC remain at the forefront, taking some of TNT’s programming in the midst of the change.

With the full season schedule for all 30 teams being released on Thursday, we now know where we can tune in for each game and how many national TV games the Lakers have on each network, making up their 34 total national games. All of that information is listed below.

ESPN & ABC

The only remaining national TV coverage from last season, ESPN and ABC will be the leaders for primetime NBA games this season. ESPN will continue their spot from last season, hosting games on Wednesdays and Fridays. They have exclusive rights to all national TV games on Wednesdays, but will split Fridays.

ABC will continue its Saturday primetime slot while also having access to some Sunday games this season. Neither day belongs exclusively to ABC or ESPN.

The Lakers play seven games on ESPN and six games on ABC. All 13 of those games are listed below. All times listed are PT:

1. Wednesday, October 29 at 6:30: at Minnesota Timberwolves on ESPN

2. Wednesday, November 5 at 7:00: vs. San Antonio Spurs on ESPN

3. Wednesday, November 12 at 6:30: at Oklahoma City Thunder on ESPN

4. Thursday, December 25 at 5:00: vs. Houston Rockets on ABC (Christmas Day)

5. Wednesday, January 7 at 4:30: at San Antonio Spurs on ESPN

6. Saturday, January 24 at 5:30: at Dallas Mavericks on ABC

7. Wednesday, January 28 at 4:00: at Cleveland Cavaliers on ESPN

8. Saturday, February 7 at 5:30: vs. Golden State Warriors on ABC

9. Friday, February 20 at 7:00: vs. Los Angeles Clippers on ESPN

10. Saturday, February 28 at 5:30: at Golden State Warriors on ABC

11. Sunday, March 8 at 12:30: vs. New York Knicks on ABC

12. Saturday, March 14 at 5:30: vs. Denver Nuggets on ABC

13. Wednesday, March 18 at 6:30: at Houston Rockets on ESPN

NBC/Peacock

NBC takes over TNT’s slot as the co-primary national TV NBA coverage alongside ESPN. All of NBC’s games will also stream on Peacock, while Peacock will have some exclusive games of their own. NBC and Peacock will simulcast games on Sundays and Tuesdays during the 2025-26 season.

The Lakers play seven games on NBA/Peacock, listed below with all times in PT:

1. Tuesday, October 21 at 7:00: vs. Golden State Warriors (Opening Night)

2. Tuesday, November 25 at 8:00: vs. Los Angeles Clippers (NBA Cup)

3. Tuesday, January 20 at 7:00: at Denver Nuggets

4. Sunday, February 1 at 4:00: at New York Knicks

5. Sunday, February 22 at 3:30: vs. Boston Celtics

6. Tuesday, March 10 at 8:00: vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

7. Sunday, April 5 at 4:30: at Dallas Mavericks

In addition to the simulcast with NBC, the Peacock app will have exclusive streaming rights to Monday night games this season. The Lakers have four games under this agreement, all times in PT:

1. Monday, December 1 at 7:00: vs. Phoenix Suns

2. Monday, January 12 at 7:00: at Sacramento Kings

3. Monday, February 9 at 7:00: vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

4. Monday, March 16 at 6:00: at Houston Rockets

Amazon Prime

Lastly, Amazon Prime joins the mix in 2025-26 to add to their new coverage of Thursday Night Football in the NFL. Amazon Prime has exclusive rights to broadcast the NBA on Thursdays, which they will do after the NFL regular season. They’ll also split Fridays and Saturdays with ESPN/ABC.

The Lakers have 10 Amazon Prime games this season, all listed in PT:

1. Friday, October 24 at 7:00: vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (Opening Week)

2. Friday, October 31 at 6:30: at Memphis Grizzlies (NBA Cup)

3. Friday, November 28 at 7:00: vs. Dallas Mavericks (NBA Cup)

4. Friday, December 5 at 4:00: at Boston Celtics

5. Thursday, January 22 at 7:00: at Los Angeles Clippers

6. Thursday, February 5 at 7:00: vs. Philadelphia 76ers

7. Thursday, February 12 at 7:00: vs. Dallas Mavericks

8. Thursday, March 5 at 7:00: at Denver Nuggets

9. Thursday, April 2 at 4:30: at Oklahoma City Thunder

10. Thursday, April 9 at 7:00: at Golden State Warriors

