Lakers Rumors: Clint Capela Expected To Depart Hawks In Free Agency

The Los Angeles Lakers may have traded for Luka Doncic at the trade deadline, but their lack of interior size was exposed in the 2025 NBA Playoffs by the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Timberwolves abused the Lakers on the boards and happily waltzed to the rim offensively with the latter not having a true rim protector available. Jaxson Hayes was benched in favor of Dorian Finney-Smith, though the move provided all for naught as Minnesota had no problem dispatching Los Angeles in five games.

President of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka emphasized the team will look to add more interior size this offseason, and have so far been linked to every reasonable target vin free agency or through trade. Due to their cap sheet and limited draft assets, the Lakers will need to get either creative or strike a bargain with a big man this summer to bolster their roster.

Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela has been previously linked to Los Angeles and the possibility of him joining is increasing as he’s reportedly set to depart in free agency, via NBA insider Jake Fischer:

Rival teams have projected the Hawks as targeting big men with whatever draft slots they ultimately operate from. After years of dangling Clint Capela on the trade block, Capela is finally expected to depart Atlanta via free agency this season, sources say. So the Hawks appear poised to have an opening for a center.

Capela was a popular target at the trade deadline for teams needing more size and rebounding, but ultimately the Hawks decided to hold onto him. Now, Atlanta will likely lose him for nothing in free agency and teams like L.A. are expected to register interest.

Although he’s on the downside of his prime years, Capela is still a serviceable shot blocker and lob threat. That archetype of player has typically thrived playing next to LeBron James or Luke Doncic, so the Lakers, at least on paper, are an attractive landing spot for Capela.

Complicating matters, though, is Los Angeles can only offer their taxpayer’s mid-level exception of around $5.7 million. Capela could potentially make more elsewhere, but the role and opportunity with the Lakers could be enough to sway him.

Lakers viewed as clear fit for Myles Turner if he leaves Pacers

Like Clint Capela, Myles Turner will hit unrestricted free agency this summer and while the Indiana Pacers are expected to try and re-sign him, teams like the Lakers are viewed as a clear fit.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!