Caitlin Clark Releasing ‘Indiana Fever’ Colorway Of Nike Kobe 5 Protro Shoes

Caitlin Clark took women’s basketball to the next level during her time at Iowa and her popularity followed her to the WNBA where she now stars for the Indiana Fever.

Basketball has never been more popular and Clark’s stardom has propelled the women’s game to the forefront of basketball discourse. Clark’s play on the court has caught the eye of NBA players like LeBron James who shouted her out, a clear sign that she’s well-respected in the game.

Clark’s playstyle is tailor-made for the modern game as she’s fast and decisive with the basketball, making the right reads in transition to teammates. However, the main draw is her outside shooting as she’s a threat to pull-up from everyone on the court. Her scoring prowess is reminiscent of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant as she’s got a knack for getting a bucket when her team needs one.

Clark constantly pays homage to Bryant by wearing his Nike signature shoes for games and she’s set to release a new colorway of the Nike Kobe 5 Protros, via KicksFinder:

OFFICIAL IMAGES: Caitlin Clark x Nike Kobe 5 Protro “Indiana Fever" 🐍 @CaitlinClark22 🗓️ June 30th, 2025

📝 IM3207-400 (MENS)

💰 $190 USD

💵COP OR 🚮DROP? pic.twitter.com/gaTNVhus1J — KicksFinder (@KicksFinder) June 16, 2025

The shoes are adorned in the Fever’s primary colors of blue, red and gold with the blue serving as the main color with accents of red and gold throughout. The tongue is hombred with the yellow flowing into the red up top where Bryant’s famous Mamba logo can be found.

The colorway is set to come out on June 30 and will likely be a hot commodity among shoe collectors and basketball fans alike. Caitlin’s current celebrity coupled with Bryant’s famous signature shoe line is a slam dunk for Nike who should expect units to sell out quickly.

Clark is hardly the only professional athlete who still wears Bryant’s shoes as players at all levels can be seen wearing a pair. Bryant’s legacy as a lethal competitor rings as true as ever, but it also lives on in his shoes and athletes like Clark.

Luka Doncic calls Caitlin Clark his favorite WNBA player

Caitlin Clark is everything the WNBA needed, a college superstar who can score the basketball and make every pass in the book. Clark’s game is emblematic of where modern basketball has gone, which is why Lakers star Luka Doncic named her as his favorite WNBA player.

