Career Milestones Lakers’ LeBron James Can Reach During 2025-26 Season

LeBron James has seen, done and accomplished just about everything in the NBA over the course of his 22-year career and the Los Angeles Lakers star isn’t done yet as he’ll return for Year 23 during the 2025-26 season.

There was some drama to begin the offseason when James opted into the final year on his contract, suggesting that this could be the final season he spends in Los Angeles. However, by all accounts he’s still happy to be with the Lakers and will be chasing after a fifth championship.

James has found ways to keep his mind and body as fresh and healthy as possible, allowing him to reach heights former superstars could only dream of. His longevity is a testament to his hard work and dedication to keeping himself in the best shape possible.

Although LeBron sits at the top of several statistical categories, he still has a few more career milestones he can reach this upcoming season, via ESPN:

James passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the all-time leading scorer in 2023, but this season, he can pass Abdul-Jabbar as the all-time leader in made field goals. James is 350 field goals away from Abdul-Jabbar’s record (15,837), and “The King,” who has made at least 400 field goals every season (651 made in 2024-25), is likely to surpass the Lakers great again. Entering his 23rd season, James will pass Vince Carter for the most career seasons, and if he can stay healthy, he is only 50 games away from passing Robert Parish for the most regular-season games played in NBA history. James can also pass Reggie Miller for sixth on the all-time 3-point field goal list on opening night of the 2025-26 season when the Lakers face off against the Golden State Warriors, as he’s only two away from the mark.

James has always considered himself more of a passer than scorer, but his production on the offensive end speaks for itself. Breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s scoring record was a massive feat, but surpassing the fellow Lakers great for made field goals is another noteworthy accomplishment.

Most seasons played was going to be a given once James opted into his player option, but passing Reggie Miller on all-time made 3-pointers speaks to his evolution as a scorer. Current NBA stars like Tyrese Maxey marvel at James’ passion this late into his career and he has chance to further cement his case as the GOAT.

