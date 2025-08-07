Lakers News: Tyrese Maxey Amazed By LeBron James’ Passion In Year 23

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James continuing to be one of the best players in the NBA after 22 seasons remains one of the truly astonishing accomplishments ever witnessed in the NBA. Most NBA players never have a career this long and those that do are usually a shell of themselves by this stage, but LeBron is coming off an All-NBA season and is looking for more in Year 23.

Now that he has gotten past the MCL sprain he suffered in the playoffs, James is beginning to get in shape and prepare for the upcoming season. This includes workouts with other players and one whom he often participates with is Philadelphia 76ers All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey.

James and Maxey have worked out together for years with the latter also being a client of Rich Paul and Klutch Sports. And more than his skill or the shape he’s in, Maxey is most impressed by the passion LeBron still has for the game of basketball, via Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints:

“I think the biggest thing is for me and what I can take from him is just his passion for the game,” Maxey told ClutchPoints. “Like, I’m extremely passionate. I love basketball. Anytime I can do anything that pertains to basketball, I want to do it. But this man is going on like Year 23 and he was working out and talking and involved like it was probably Year five for him, you know what I’m saying? And that’s amazing to see. I think anybody who’s able to watch him, not just work out but play should feel honored because it’s amazing.”

Maxey would continue on, expressing his appreciation for James and how he has helped him with these workouts throughout his career:

“I don’t know how many times I’ve worked out with him now,” Maxey admitted. “I mean, that’s crazy to say and, I guess, that’s how I know I am getting a little old. But yeah, it’s good work, man. It’s good work. He does a good job of talking and just being vocal and helping. I’m very appreciative of him. He’s done a lot.”

To put in the work necessary to prepare yourself for an NBA season is no small task and for LeBron to want to do so at the age of 40 is proof of that passion Maxey speaks of. It also says a lot that the Lakers star is willing to pass his knowledge along to the next generation such as Maxey, who is currently one of the best young guards in the NBA.

James continuing to do what he does is deserving of a ton of praise and it is great to see young players like Maxey truly appreciating him for the love he has for the game and the work he continues to put in every single year.

