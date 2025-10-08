Carmelo Anthony Believes LeBron James Should End Career With Lakers

LeBron James’ future in the NBA is as uncertain as it has ever been as he enters his record 23rd season. For the first time in his career, he is playing on a true expiring contract, and has not given any indication what his plans are beyond the 2025-26 season for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Many fans thought James was about to announce that this would be his final season, only for it to be an advertisement for his new Hennessey brand. But at this stage in his career, any year could be his last, despite the fact that he’s still a top 10 player in the world.

One of LeBron’s closest friends and former Lakers teammate Carmelo Anthony had some thoughts about the way the all-time great should end his career. And while he prefaced that he has no actual knowledge of James’ thought process, ending his career in purple and gold would be Anthony’s pick, via DJ Siddiqi of Poker Scout:

“I don’t know (what he will do), but he should end his years with the Lakers,” Anthony said. “You’re talking about somebody who wants to win championships, and he wants to be put into the right position to win it. It’s a lot of talk around him, surrounding him and surrounding the Lakers, like it is every single year. He’s just going to go out there and play.”

It’s also as unclear as it has ever been how available LeBron will be this season. He is coming off of one of the most significant injuries of his career and is entering his age-41 season. But Anthony isn’t too worried about how James will take care of himself:

“He’s going to be more focused on taking care of his body and making sure that he’s prepared throughout this long season,” Anthony said. “Him being 40, 41 years old, I think the body is the most important thing. The game is the game. When he’s ready to get out there, he’s going to get out there and give it his all. It’s a long season. “The narrative of these conversations always is around this time of the year, and we follow that. We follow the ‘Bron train right throughout the course of the season. But he’s good. I think he’s good. He’s ready for the season. Most importantly for him is being healthy, so he can be out there helping Luka (Doncic) and everybody else.”

LeBron’s future is going to be one of the most talked-about stories surrounding the Lakers this year. Hopefully, that topic is outshined by the Lakers winning games with Luka Doncic and James at the helm.

LeBron James likely to sit out entire preseason

The Lakers have kicked off training camp and played two preseason games, although a number of key players have been out.

LeBron James is among them and according to recent reports, he will most likely miss the whole preseason with the plan of being ready for Opening Night.

